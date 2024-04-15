Good Morning! Today is Monday, April 15.

🗓️ On this day in 1786, Walter Channing, an American physician and professor of medicine, was born in Newport. Channing’s most significant contribution, and what he may be best known for, is his advocacy of anesthesia in childbirth and for being the first American physician (in 1847) to use anesthesia during childbirth. Read More

🍽️ WUN’s Ruthie Wood recently stopped at the Mount Hope Farm Farmers Market to bring you a fresh seafood catch in her latest “What’s In Season” column. What’s in Season: A mid-April Mount Hope Farm farmers market brings in a fresh catch of seafood.

💰 GDP, CPI, WPI, corporate profits, tax avoidance, consumer confidence … goes on and on, as we all try to understand the state of an economy that some politicians say is soaring and others say is in the tank. Which is it? WUN’s Frank Prosnitz explores that topic in his latest “Just My Opinion” column - Just My Opinion: Perhaps inflation is really linked to corporate greed.

🐋 Federal authorities said that a North Atlantic right whale has been spotted entangled in rope about 50 miles south of Block Island, worsening an already devastating year for the vanishing animals. Read More

🚯 Sail Newport announced on Sunday that there are 280 fewer lbs. of trash in Fort Adams State Park today due to the kindness of volunteers. “Sail Newport hosted the annual Spring Cleanup along with Ocean Recovery Community Alliance - ORCA. 100 volunteers of all ages signed up to help keep our shoreline beautiful”. Read More

👉 During a public hearing tonight, Middletown Town Council wants to hear what residents and businesspeople think about a “road diet” for upper East Main Road. Read More

In response to questions posed by Middletown Town Councilors and public members, a Briefing Book titled “East Main Road Road Road Diet” has been released by the Ride Island initiative team (which includes Bike Newport, Grow Smart RI, Toole Design, and the van Beuren Charitable Foundation) before the public hearing. Read More

👏 Best of luck to all those running the 128th Boston Marathon today! You can search for and follow along a favorite athlete here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 7:26 pm | 13 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:50 am & 2:18 pm | Low tide at 8:51 am & 7:19 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.7 days, 43% lighting.

Things To Do

Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County

2:30 pm: Diamond Art at Newport Public Library

7 pm: Adult Beginner Barre and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

Live Music & Entertainment

Perro Salado: John Monllos at 5:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants at 7 pm

The Firehouse Theater: NEE JAM at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Mussels from Brightside Seafood Market with leeks and saffron over spaghetti put an elegant spin on the traditional Italian linguini and clams

In response to questions posed by Middletown Town Councilors and members of the public, a Briefing Book titled “East Main Road Road Diet” has been released in advance of a Public Hearing called by the Middletown Town Council for tomorrow

Masataka Yoshida hit his first homer of the season, one of three home runs by Boston on Sunday, and the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angeles 5-4.

Payton Pritchard scored a career-high 38 points and the NBA-best Boston Celtics rested their entire starting lineup in a 132-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Emma Bates should be extra weary of the Boston Marathon course on Monday when she tries to improve upon last year’s fifth-place finish.

Brad Marchand scored short-handed to cap Boston’s four-goal second period, and the Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Saturday night.

Club holds Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to scoreless draw at Beirne Stadium

RIFC Pale Ale available for purchase starting tomorrow at Beirne Stadium; $5 Beer Night set for Champions Night on April 26

On race day, this otherwise sleepy New England town serendipitously located 26.2 miles from Boston will swell to three times its size.

GDP, CPI, WPI, corporate profits, tax avoidance, consumer confidence … goes on and on, as we all try to understand the state of an economy that some politicians say is soaring and others say is in the tank. Which is it?

The entangled whale was seen Tuesday about 50 miles south of Rhode Island’s Block Island, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

This year the Scoop Shop located at 359 Thames Street is adding to the Free Cone Day fun factor with a wonderful partnership with Save the Bay, to celebrate all they do for our local community and help support their new endeavor

Recent Local Obituaries

Martha Fuller

Mary McGowan

Gloria Sanfilippo

