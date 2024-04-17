Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live’s hit Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Aquidneck Island, bringing three unique artists to Norman Bird Sanctuary for a summer of live music

Newport, R.I. to Host Unique Elephant Art Exhibition Promoting Coexistence Between Humans and Wildlife

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling announces the completion of its multi-year expansion production project, grand opening details

From children to homeowners, all are welcome to learn about different types of important pollinators and beneficial insects, as well as ways to create a more inclusive garden space

Top finishes included a new women’s marathon course record set by Laura Addison of New Haven, CT

Inaugurated with U2’s 40-show residency, the $2.3 billion arena will offer Phish fans something they’ve definitely never seen — or felt — before.

The Boston Celtics know that no one cares about everything they’ve accomplished during the regular season.

Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw are sponsoring legislation to rein in so-called step therapy protocols used by health insurance companies that can delay or prevent patients from getting tests, procedures and drugs ordered by their physicians.

New England states seek federal funding for transmission and energy storage projects to bolster grid reliability

According to their arrest log for Tuesday, April 16, through 7 am on Wednesday, April 17, Newport Police Department arrested one individual.

Middletown-based Rite-Solutions has been awarded a five-year, $10.7 million competitive Task Order from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center

Weather

Thursday: There is a slight chance of showers. It will be cloudy, with a high near 50. The east wind will be 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: There is a slight chance of showers before 1 am, then patchy drizzle after 1 am. It is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. The east wind is 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine

Thursday: E wind 9 to 13 kt. A slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Thursday Night: ENE wind 7 to 9 kt. There is a slight chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of drizzle after 1 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:29 pm | 13 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:58 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 11:16 am & 11:14 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.5 days, 71% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series from 8 pm to 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless at 8:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

The JPT: Probelmista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Sisters at 7:30 pm

Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned

Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21

Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20

Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2

That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20