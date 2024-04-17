The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues; Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19; and more.
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live are back with the fourth annual Summer Outdoor Concert Series
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live’s hit Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Aquidneck Island, bringing three unique artists to Norman Bird Sanctuary for a summer of live music
Newport to host a unique art exhibition featuring 100 life-sized elephant statues
Newport, R.I. to Host Unique Elephant Art Exhibition Promoting Coexistence Between Humans and Wildlife
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling announces the completion of its multi-year expansion production project, grand opening details
Micro, but mighty: Aquidneck Land Trust hosts a pollinator habitat workshop at Spruce Acres Farm for Aquidneck Island Earth Week 2024
From children to homeowners, all are welcome to learn about different types of important pollinators and beneficial insects, as well as ways to create a more inclusive garden space
More than 4,000 runners take part in the Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K
Top finishes included a new women’s marathon course record set by Laura Addison of New Haven, CT
Q&A: Phish’s Trey Anastasio on playing the Sphere, and keeping the creativity going after 40 years
Inaugurated with U2’s 40-show residency, the $2.3 billion arena will offer Phish fans something they’ve definitely never seen — or felt — before.
The Celtics have been the NBA’s most dominant team. Only a championship will make season complete
The Boston Celtics know that no one cares about everything they’ve accomplished during the regular season.
Sen. Ujifusa, Rep. McGaw introduce bill to protect patients from insurers’ step therapy protocols
Sen. Linda Ujifusa and Rep. Michelle E. McGaw are sponsoring legislation to rein in so-called step therapy protocols used by health insurance companies that can delay or prevent patients from getting tests, procedures and drugs ordered by their physicians.
New England states seek federal funding for transmission and energy storage infrastructure upgrades
New England states seek federal funding for transmission and energy storage projects to bolster grid reliability
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 16 – 17
According to their arrest log for Tuesday, April 16, through 7 am on Wednesday, April 17, Newport Police Department arrested one individual.
Rite-Solutions awarded a $10.7 million task order to support the development of electronic warfare and electronic support trainers
Middletown-based Rite-Solutions has been awarded a five-year, $10.7 million competitive Task Order from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at the 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Newport Fire Department responds to a multi-alarm brush fire
More Local Headlines
Boston.com: A New England destination was just named one of the best small coastal towns in America
East Bay RI: Tight lines all around in Little Compton fishing tourney
Forbes: New Resorts Signify Impressive Growth For Travel And Tourism.
WJAR: Portsmouth dog owner cited after weekend dog attack
WPRI: Don’t miss great upcoming Newport Live events
What’s Up Out There
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, April 17.
What’s Up on Thursday
Weather
Thursday: There is a slight chance of showers. It will be cloudy, with a high near 50. The east wind will be 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: There is a slight chance of showers before 1 am, then patchy drizzle after 1 am. It is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 43. The east wind is 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine
Thursday: E wind 9 to 13 kt. A slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Thursday Night: ENE wind 7 to 9 kt. There is a slight chance of showers before 1 a.m., then a chance of drizzle after 1 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:29 pm | 13 hours and 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:58 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 11:16 am & 11:14 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.5 days, 71% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
12 pm to 1 pm: Museum Reads: “Carrying the Torch: Maude Howe Elliott and the American Renaissance” at Newport Art Museum
2:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Family Movie: Wish at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Linoleum Stamp Making Series at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: If These Artworks Could Talk: Glimpses into the History of Bird Art, its Artists and Collectors at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm to 8 pm: Wine Tasting For The Complete Novice at Greenvale Vineyards
6:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Richard Morris Hunt: Before The Breakers with Newport Historical Society
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board Bistro: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series from 8 pm to 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Timeless at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
The JPT: Probelmista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Sisters at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 1 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Vicious Dog Hearings at 10 am, Tiverton Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 1 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. will open its doors on April 19 to a new tasting room, outdoor bar and event space
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21
Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20
Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2