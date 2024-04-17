What's Up in Newport: Wednesday, April 17
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, April 17, and here’s a look at what’s up out there today;
🔥 Newport Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the area of Third Street just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. A plume of smoke could be seen from miles away. While some homes had to be evacuated, the fire was quickly controlled, and no injuries were reported. The fire is under investigation.
🎉 Mother’s Day is just a few weeks away. What’sUpNewp has a roundup of all that’s happening for brunch, tea, cruises, dinner, and more. Tip: Make those reservations early!
👉 A stained-glass window, donated in 1877 to a church in Warren, Rhode Island, shows Jesus as a dark-skinned man. Most Western depictions portrayed him as a European, with light skin and sometimes even with blue eyes. A Black Jesus at this time was unknown. A scholar of visual images unpacks its history and significance.
🎶 You know the hits, staples of classic rock radio, and soundtrack to many out-of-body experiences. Jefferson Starship, child of Jefferson Airplane, was a top-grossing band in the 1970s and 80s, and continues to tour to adoring fans today. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with singer/guitarist and frontwoman Cathy Richardson before the band’s performance at Twin River on May 3.
🎤 The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Newport County’s next networking event, Arts Around the Fire, will be held from 6 - 8 pm this evening at Stoneacre Brasserie. The Alliance’s guests will be Danielle Ogden and Emeline McKeown from the Newport Art Museum. Ogden is the museum’s Executive Director, and McKeown is its Director of Advancement. This free event is open to the public and requires no reservations.
🗓️ The search for the next City Manager in Newport continues on Saturday at 9 am. According to a meeting notice, Newport City Council will “be conducting interviews in Executive Session for the Position of City Manager and discussing the candidates thereafter.”
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: There are increasing clouds, with a high near 57. The wind is northeast at 7 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 43. The southeast wind will be around six mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 6 to 8 kt, becoming SSE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours and 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:55 am & 4:20 pm | Low tide at 10:44 am & 10:30 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 62% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
2:30 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Food is Medicine Series at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Arts Around the Fire to feature NAM Speakers at Stoneacre Brasserie
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Problemista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Wastewater District at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
