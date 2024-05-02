After several months of studying the challenges faced by the state and municipalities in regulating the short-term rental industry in Rhode Island, Rep. Lauren Carson has introduced legislation aimed at improving regulatory compliance and transparency, as well as enabling local controls on the industry’s growth.

The MLK Community Center is currently on track to provide 1.1 million meals to Newport County this year.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

These days, Airbnb isn’t just a way to share underutilized bedrooms; it’s big business.

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority completes Mount Hope Bridge cable air flow testing ahead of schedule

James L. Maher Center Garden Center to offer free soil testing on second Saturday of every month during spring season

Governor Relies on Surplus Funds, Avoids More Difficult Spending Choices While Future Deficits Are Projected

Festival Will Feature Welcome Celebration, Three Grand Tastings, Six Private Dining Experiences, New Master Classes June 6 – 9, 2024

Learn how to make art from seaweed at a workshop at The Sailing Museum

Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 91 years of summer theatre at its best!

USGA accepts 3,019 entries, the championship’s third-highest total

West Warwick Man Arrested for DUI, Possession of Large Capacity Magazine

As we approach the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, here’s a list and more background about the event’s signature staples that you’ll be able to see throughout race day.

