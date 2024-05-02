The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Friday
Lane restrictions on Mount Hope Bridge lifted; Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island; and more.
On heels of interim commission report, Rep. Carson submits bills for transparency, equity in short-term rental industry
After several months of studying the challenges faced by the state and municipalities in regulating the short-term rental industry in Rhode Island, Rep. Lauren Carson has introduced legislation aimed at improving regulatory compliance and transparency, as well as enabling local controls on the industry’s growth.
Food Pantry at MLK Community Center is now open five days a week
The MLK Community Center is currently on track to provide 1.1 million meals to Newport County this year.
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on May 8
The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place in the City Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.
The towns outsmarting Airbnb to make more homes available for residents
These days, Airbnb isn’t just a way to share underutilized bedrooms; it’s big business.
Lane restrictions on Mount Hope Bridge lifted
Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority completes Mount Hope Bridge cable air flow testing ahead of schedule
Free soil testing offered at Maher Center Garden Center
James L. Maher Center Garden Center to offer free soil testing on second Saturday of every month during spring season
RIPEC analyzes Governor’s FY 2025 Budget Proposal as revenues tighten and spending increases persist
Governor Relies on Surplus Funds, Avoids More Difficult Spending Choices While Future Deficits Are Projected
Martha’s Vineyard Food & Wine Festival announces biggest schedule in history of popular event
Festival Will Feature Welcome Celebration, Three Grand Tastings, Six Private Dining Experiences, New Master Classes June 6 – 9, 2024
The Sailing Museum to host Seaweed Art Workshop
Learn how to make art from seaweed at a workshop at The Sailing Museum
Theatre By The Sea’s box office opens for 2024 season
Located on Rhode Island’s South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 91 years of summer theatre at its best!
Bernhard Langer among 11 champions exempt for 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
USGA accepts 3,019 entries, the championship’s third-highest total
West Warwick man facing charges after being found driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs with large capacity magazine
West Warwick Man Arrested for DUI, Possession of Large Capacity Magazine
6 popular Kentucky Derby traditions, explained
As we approach the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, here’s a list and more background about the event’s signature staples that you’ll be able to see throughout race day.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
New starting location and family-friendly party planned for the start of the 2024 Newport Bermuda Race
Rose Jones named Executive Director of Aquidneck Community Table
We want to hear from you! Do you have a news tip, story idea, or something you think we should cover or investigate more? Hit reply and let us know!
What’s Up Out There
What’s Up on Thursday
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: May 2.
What’s Up on Friday
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.