💰 Leadership has benefits—at least regarding campaign finances in Rhode Island. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story Campaign Finance: Leadership has its benefits.
👉 Newport Folk Festival announced yesterday that Joan Baz will join them on Saturday, July 27, to share special poetry readings. On Monday, July 29, Baez will appear at Charter Books in Newport as part of her tour to promote her new book, When You See My Mother, Ask Her To Dance.
🎭 The Rogers Theatre Company will host its Spring Musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” this weekend. This Tony Award-winning, fast-paced, hilarious PG-13 musical will be presented with the MHS Drama Club in the Middletown High School cafetorium at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 general admission.
🏃♀️ A 5k road race in memory of Charlie Holder Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 8:30 am. Proceeds from the inaugural Charlie Holder Sr. Memorial 5k support the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Community Center and the Newport County YMCA Summer Scholarship Fund. Register/More Information
🆕 The City of Newport announced yesterday that its Public Services team installed a refurbished sign marking the God's Little Acre site at Newport's Common Burying Ground on Tuesday. The historic burial ground, located just off Farewell Street, is the final resting place of 17th—and 18th-century enslaved Africans and free persons of color who contributed greatly to the commerce, social, and religious life of Colonial Newport.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 5 to 10 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming NNE 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 14 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:54 am & 3:29 pm | Low tide at 9:12 am & 9:27 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.8 days, 44% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 10:15 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7:30 pm: Tell Newport: "One Day" at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
The JPT: La Chimera at 4 pm, MacBeth: Ralph Fiennes & Indira Varma at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
Newport: City Council at 8:30 am
Portsmouth: School Committee at 1:30 pm
Tiverton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia
Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess
Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Celtics advance to East semifinals, beating short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points and the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Crawford goes 7 innings, Wong has 3 hits and Red Sox beat Giants 6-2
Kutter Crawford pitched a career-high seven innings, Connor Wong had three hits and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday night.
Campaign Finance: Leadership has its benefits
Leadership has its benefits – at least when it comes to campaign finances in Rhode Island.
Recently opened restaurants in the Providence area
Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Providence using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve.
New starting location and family-friendly party planned for the start of the 2024 Newport Bermuda Race
For the first time in its 118-year history, the Newport Bermuda Race proudly unveils a new starting location just off the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park.
Newport Robotics Team finishes 5th at World Championship
Aquidneck Island Robotics FRC Team 78 – AIR STRIKE finishes 5th in the world after winning their division at the FIRST World Championship held in Houston, TX from April 17 to April 20.
Middletown Police Department completes training to better respond to mental health calls
Middletown Police Department Expands Mental Health Training for Officers
Newport Restoration Foundation to host Historic Masonry Workshop
This workshop will be held over two weekends, June 22-23 and June 29-30, from 9 am-3 pm each day.
Sen. Ujifusa introduces bills to lower prescription drug and Medicaid costs
Sen. Linda Ujifusa is taking aim at the high cost of prescription drugs with two bills that protect Rhode Island patients and taxpayers from the harmful activities of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), private corporations that work on behalf of insurers and make enormous revenues in the complex, nontransparent system that gets drugs from manufacturers to patients.
Middletown Public Library unveils new logo
Middletown Public Library Unveils New Logo and Website as Part of Rebranding Effort
Celebrate ‘Free Fishing Weekend’ in Rhode Island May 4 – 5
Rhode Island offers free fishing weekend to promote freshwater fishing
Rose Jones named Executive Director of Aquidneck Community Table
Aquidneck Community Table (ACT), a leading voice and actor in Newport County on food-systems work, announced Rose Jones’s selection as its new executive director.
3 Rhode Island composers win $30,000 grants to make music
Money from Rhode Island Foundation will let the winners spend more time making art and less time making ends meet
Senator Euer’s bill to clarify licensure and certification of glaziers passes Senate
A bill introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer to ensure compliance with certification standards for glazing work on public projects was passed in the Senate on Tuesday.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 30 – May 1
One individual taken into custody.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Recent Local Obituaries
