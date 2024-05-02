Good Thursday Morning,

💰 Leadership has benefits—at least regarding campaign finances in Rhode Island. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story Campaign Finance: Leadership has its benefits.

👉 Newport Folk Festival announced yesterday that Joan Baz will join them on Saturday, July 27, to share special poetry readings. On Monday, July 29, Baez will appear at Charter Books in Newport as part of her tour to promote her new book, When You See My Mother, Ask Her To Dance.

🎭 The Rogers Theatre Company will host its Spring Musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” this weekend. This Tony Award-winning, fast-paced, hilarious PG-13 musical will be presented with the MHS Drama Club in the Middletown High School cafetorium at 7:30 pm on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 general admission.

🏃‍♀️ A 5k road race in memory of Charlie Holder Sr. will be held on Saturday, May 11, at 8:30 am. Proceeds from the inaugural Charlie Holder Sr. Memorial 5k support the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Community Center and the Newport County YMCA Summer Scholarship Fund. Register/More Information

🆕 The City of Newport announced yesterday that its Public Services team installed a refurbished sign marking the God's Little Acre site at Newport's Common Burying Ground on Tuesday. The historic burial ground, located just off Farewell Street, is the final resting place of 17th—and 18th-century enslaved Africans and free persons of color who contributed greatly to the commerce, social, and religious life of Colonial Newport.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 62. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind 6 to 13 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 5 to 10 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming NNE 8 to 11 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:39 am | Sunset: 7:44 pm | 14 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:54 am & 3:29 pm | Low tide at 9:12 am & 9:27 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 22.8 days, 44% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

The JPT: La Chimera at 4 pm, MacBeth: Ralph Fiennes & Indira Varma at 7 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White each scored 25 points and the Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the short-handed Heat 118-84 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Kutter Crawford pitched a career-high seven innings, Connor Wong had three hits and the Boston Red Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Leadership has its benefits – at least when it comes to campaign finances in Rhode Island.

Need some inspiration for your next meal out? Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Providence using data from Yelp, including details on how each restaurant is rated by diners and the types of cuisine they serve.

For the first time in its 118-year history, the Newport Bermuda Race proudly unveils a new starting location just off the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park.

Aquidneck Island Robotics FRC Team 78 – AIR STRIKE finishes 5th in the world after winning their division at the FIRST World Championship held in Houston, TX from April 17 to April 20.

Middletown Police Department Expands Mental Health Training for Officers

This workshop will be held over two weekends, June 22-23 and June 29-30, from 9 am-3 pm each day.

Sen. Linda Ujifusa is taking aim at the high cost of prescription drugs with two bills that protect Rhode Island patients and taxpayers from the harmful activities of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), private corporations that work on behalf of insurers and make enormous revenues in the complex, nontransparent system that gets drugs from manufacturers to patients.

Middletown Public Library Unveils New Logo and Website as Part of Rebranding Effort

Rhode Island offers free fishing weekend to promote freshwater fishing

Aquidneck Community Table (ACT), a leading voice and actor in Newport County on food-systems work, announced Rose Jones’s selection as its new executive director.

Money from Rhode Island Foundation will let the winners spend more time making art and less time making ends meet

A bill introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer to ensure compliance with certification standards for glazing work on public projects was passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

One individual taken into custody.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

