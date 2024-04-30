The annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden will offer a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs and specialty plants on three successive mornings, Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

Senator Euer’s bill (2024-S 2020) would allow municipalities to charge a community impact fee of no more than 2% of the total charged to customers by short-term rentals.

Aquidneck Island Police Parade to Close Broadway on May 5

He’s joined for this occasion by his new trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, two tremendous talents with whom Pizzarelli quickly discovered a scintillating chemistry, even with a two-year disruption to their touring schedule.

Over the winter, Mother Nature did a job on the eastern end of the Sachuest Point Road summertime hotspot, dumping tons of rocks in the areas occupied by lifeguard Chairs 1 and 2.

U.S. Naval War College to Host 10th Annual Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

He’s joined for this occasion by his new trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, two tremendous talents with whom Pizzarelli quickly discovered a scintillating chemistry, even with a two-year disruption to their touring schedule.

Kinsella’s performance lies not only in his musical talent but also in his ability to create a genuine connection with his audience, a special group of folks who are all too happy to hear really sad songs.

Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s executive of the year after helping build a Boston Celtics team that posted the league’s best record in the regular season.

Tiverton to host free paper shredding event

Rhode Island seeks contractor to replace Washington Bridge, offers incentives for early completion

In a full-circle moment, The Rolling Stones concert on May 30 will be the 100th in venue history, 21 years after the legendary rock band became the first to ever perform at the venue on Sept. 5, 2002

Two individuals taken into custody on Monday, April 29.

Cheery faces abound and the positive energy is always high at all the Earth Month plogging events, and that is especially true at Plog & Chug Newport, the third and final plogging event for Earth Month.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

We want to hear from you! Do you have a news tip, story idea, or something you think we should cover or investigate more? Hit reply and let us know!

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com

What’s Up on Tuesday

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, April 30.

What’s Up on Wednesday