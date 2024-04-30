The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20; Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season; and more.
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
The annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden will offer a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs and specialty plants on three successive mornings, Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.
Sen. Euer introduces bill to mitigate community impacts of short-term rentals
Senator Euer’s bill (2024-S 2020) would allow municipalities to charge a community impact fee of no more than 2% of the total charged to customers by short-term rentals.
Aquidneck Island Police Parade to close section of Broadway on Sunday
John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20
He’s joined for this occasion by his new trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, two tremendous talents with whom Pizzarelli quickly discovered a scintillating chemistry, even with a two-year disruption to their touring schedule.
Town of Middletown working on preparing Second Beach for the summer season
Over the winter, Mother Nature did a job on the eastern end of the Sachuest Point Road summertime hotspot, dumping tons of rocks in the areas occupied by lifeguard Chairs 1 and 2.
U.S. Naval War College to host 10th Women, Peace, and Security Symposium
Concert Recap: Owen live at The Alchemy
Kinsella’s performance lies not only in his musical talent but also in his ability to create a genuine connection with his audience, a special group of folks who are all too happy to hear really sad songs.
Brad Stevens selected as NBA’s executive of the year after Celtics’ NBA-best regular season
Brad Stevens was announced Tuesday as the NBA’s executive of the year after helping build a Boston Celtics team that posted the league’s best record in the regular season.
Free shredding event in Tiverton this Saturday
Rhode Island posts RFP for Washington Bridge replacement project
Gillette Stadium will kick off 2024 Concert Series Presented by Dunkin’ with milestone 100th show
In a full-circle moment, The Rolling Stones concert on May 30 will be the 100th in venue history, 21 years after the legendary rock band became the first to ever perform at the venue on Sept. 5, 2002
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 29 – 30
Two individuals taken into custody on Monday, April 29.
Volunteers were walking and jogging the extra mile to clean up Rhode Island for Earth Month
Cheery faces abound and the positive energy is always high at all the Earth Month plogging events, and that is especially true at Plog & Chug Newport, the third and final plogging event for Earth Month.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Chemistry
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
What Sold: A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County, April 22 - 26
Mayor Xay expects no tax increase for full-time Newport residents
South County Museum names Newport resident, Rebecca J. Kelly, as its new Executive Director
What’s Up on Tuesday
What’s Up on Wednesday
