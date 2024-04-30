Good Tuesday Morning!

💵 According to Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, full-time Newport residents with house values below $1.1 million should not expect a property tax increase, even though the proposed city budget suggests a 3.25 percent budget increase and a nearly 4 percent tax levy increase. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story. Mayor Xay expects no tax increase for full-time Newport residents.

🏘️ Ten homes sold in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the details - What Sold: A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County, April 22 – 26.

🚲 Ride Island presents the first in a Speaker Series addressing safe infrastructure and road design for active transportation tonight at 6 pm at Innovate Newport - Ahead of the Curve: Award-Winning Cambridge Street Design From the 1990s to Today.

🏘️ Tonight at 6 pm at the Colony House, Charter Books and the Newport Historical Society will host the official book launch for The Penguin Book of Pirates. The event will feature editor Katherine Howe in conversation with Daphne Geanacopoulos, author of The Pirate's Wife. Tickets & More Details

🗳️ Don't forget to vote in Rhode Island Monthly’s Best of Rhode Island Readers’ Poll before voting closes on April 30! There’s a new “Local newspaper/online news source” category in the Statewide category, and we’d appreciate it if you would write What’sUpNewp in it. Thank you! Vote for all of your favorite businesses now.

👏 Castle Hill Inn has announced that The Lawn Terrace will open for lunch service on Friday, May 3. “We will be serving lunch daily and drinks until sunset. Outdoor seating is weather permitting until warmer days are upon us”!

🥂 In other outdoor dining news, 22 Portside is now open for the season following extensive renovations.

💐 The Preservation Society of Newport County is preparing a floral paradise for you at Green Animals! Shop their annual plant sale at Green Animals and Topiary Garden on May 10- 12 from 8-10 am. Opening on May 11th, Green Animals and Topiary Gardens features a kaleidoscope of vibrant blooms and is home to 80 topiary animals and figures that date back over a century. Plant Sale Details

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight: There is a chance of rain, mainly between 10 pm and 2 am. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 45. The northeast wind will be 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today: The wind is ENE, 5 to 8 kt, and will become E 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, and the seas will be 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. There is a chance of rain, mainly between 10 pm and 2 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 13 hours and 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:53 am & 1:30 pm | Low tide at 6:32 am & 6:31 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.7 days, 65% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Cheery faces abound and the positive energy is always high at all the Earth Month plogging events, and that is especially true at Plog & Chug Newport, the third and final plogging event for Earth Month.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Boston now has full control of this Eastern Conference series, with Derrick White scoring a career-high 38 points on Monday night and leading the top-seeded Celtics past the eighth-seeded Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 lead in their opening-round NBA playoff series.

The #MiddletownRI Town Council meets Saturday with department heads and hears plans to tighten spending even more and make sure to hold the line wherever possible without reducing services.

Job fair to connect shipbuilding contractors with potential employees

Rhode Island’s Independent Man statue returns to State House after major renovations

Rhode Island State House to Open for Rhode Island Independence Day

The sea off New England, already warming faster than most of the world’s oceans, had one of its hottest years on record in 2023.

Full-time Newport residents, with house values below $1.1 million, should not expect a property tax increase, even though the proposed city budget suggests a 3.25 percent budget increase and a nearly 4 percent tax levy increase, according to Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.

The South County Museum Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Rebecca J. Kelly as the new Executive Director and Curator of Collections.

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Bike to work, track your trips and win cool prizes in the Commuter Bike Challenge, May 1 – 31, 2024

A Newport man who is alleged to have enticed a minor female to engage in illicit sexual activity and who was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography has been ordered detained in federal custody, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.

Ten homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

The grant awards will fund 11 projects across the state including new playgrounds, pickleball courts, dog park, splashpads, walking trails, revitalized ballfields and basketball courts, shade pavilions, outdoor performance areas, and various site improvements.

U.S. Naval War College Conducts Nuclear Warfighting Wargame to Enhance Interoperability and Maintain Competitive Military Advantage

Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log for April 26 – 29, 2024.

Recent Local Obituaries

Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com

Further Reading

Hospitality Net: Newport Harbor Island Resort Opens Following $50 Million Transformation

Hotel Management Network: Newport Harbor Island Resort in US reopens after facelift

Pell Center: Salve Regina University Honors Senator Jack Reed with Claiborne Pell Center Award

Rhode Island Monthly: Catch a Glimpse Into Newport's Past at the "Gilded Age Newport in Color" Exhibit

Sail-World: Second Annual Rhody Regatta to benefit RI Community Food Bank