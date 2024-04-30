What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, April 30
Katherine Howe and The Penguin Book of Pirates Book Launch with Charter Books and Newport Historical Society; Ride Island Speaker Series; and more.
Good Tuesday Morning!
💵 According to Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong, full-time Newport residents with house values below $1.1 million should not expect a property tax increase, even though the proposed city budget suggests a 3.25 percent budget increase and a nearly 4 percent tax levy increase. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the story. Mayor Xay expects no tax increase for full-time Newport residents.
🏘️ Ten homes sold in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has the details - What Sold: A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County, April 22 – 26.
🚲 Ride Island presents the first in a Speaker Series addressing safe infrastructure and road design for active transportation tonight at 6 pm at Innovate Newport - Ahead of the Curve: Award-Winning Cambridge Street Design From the 1990s to Today.
🏘️ Tonight at 6 pm at the Colony House, Charter Books and the Newport Historical Society will host the official book launch for The Penguin Book of Pirates. The event will feature editor Katherine Howe in conversation with Daphne Geanacopoulos, author of The Pirate's Wife. Tickets & More Details
👏 Castle Hill Inn has announced that The Lawn Terrace will open for lunch service on Friday, May 3. “We will be serving lunch daily and drinks until sunset. Outdoor seating is weather permitting until warmer days are upon us”!
🥂 In other outdoor dining news, 22 Portside is now open for the season following extensive renovations.
💐 The Preservation Society of Newport County is preparing a floral paradise for you at Green Animals! Shop their annual plant sale at Green Animals and Topiary Garden on May 10- 12 from 8-10 am. Opening on May 11th, Green Animals and Topiary Gardens features a kaleidoscope of vibrant blooms and is home to 80 topiary animals and figures that date back over a century. Plant Sale Details
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 5 to 14 mph.
Tonight: There is a chance of rain, mainly between 10 pm and 2 am. It will be cloudy, with a low of around 45. The northeast wind will be 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today: The wind is ENE, 5 to 8 kt, and will become E 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy, and the seas will be 1 ft or less.
Tonight: E wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming NE after midnight. There is a chance of rain, mainly between 10 pm and 2 am. Seas are 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 13 hours and 59 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:53 am & 1:30 pm | Low tide at 6:32 am & 6:31 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.7 days, 65% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
11 am to 12 pm: Journal With Purpose - Middletown at Hope Recovery Center of Newport County
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: National Weather Service SKYWARN Class at CCRI Newport
6 pm to 7 pm: Katherine Howe and The Penguin Book of Pirates Book Launch with Charter Books and Newport Historical Society at Colony House
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Ride Island Speaker Series, "Ahead of the Curve: Award-Winning Cambridge Street Design From the 1990s to Today" at Innovate Newport
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 3:30 pm, Harold Lloyd’s Speedy with live score by Jeff Rapsis at 6 pm, La Chimera at 8:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 1 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm, Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport Tree Commission at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee at 5:30 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Volunteers were walking and jogging the extra mile to clean up Rhode Island for Earth Month
Cheery faces abound and the positive energy is always high at all the Earth Month plogging events, and that is especially true at Plog & Chug Newport, the third and final plogging event for Earth Month.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Chemistry
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Derrick White scores 38, Celtics top Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 East playoff series lead
Boston now has full control of this Eastern Conference series, with Derrick White scoring a career-high 38 points on Monday night and leading the top-seeded Celtics past the eighth-seeded Heat 102-88 to take a 3-1 lead in their opening-round NBA playoff series.
‘Every Dollar Matters’ with Middletown’s proposed Fiscal 2025 Budget
The #MiddletownRI Town Council meets Saturday with department heads and hears plans to tighten spending even more and make sure to hold the line wherever possible without reducing services.
Job Corps and NAVSEA host shipbuilding career fair in Exeter
Job fair to connect shipbuilding contractors with potential employees
Rhode Island State House prepares to welcome back Independent Man statue after extensive renovations
Rhode Island’s Independent Man statue returns to State House after major renovations
Rhode Island State House to open to the public on Rhode Island Independence Day
Rhode Island State House to Open for Rhode Island Independence Day
Sea off New England had one of its hottest years in 2023, part of a worldwide trend
The sea off New England, already warming faster than most of the world’s oceans, had one of its hottest years on record in 2023.
Mayor Xay expects no tax increase for full-time Newport residents
Full-time Newport residents, with house values below $1.1 million, should not expect a property tax increase, even though the proposed city budget suggests a 3.25 percent budget increase and a nearly 4 percent tax levy increase, according to Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong.
South County Museum names Newport resident, Rebecca J. Kelly, as its new Executive Director
The South County Museum Board of Trustees announces the appointment of Rebecca J. Kelly as the new Executive Director and Curator of Collections.
Patriots’ Christian Barmore agrees to 4-year extension worth up to $92 million, AP source says
New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $92 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
No Pollute Commute: RIPTA announces bike to work challenge in honor of National Bike Month
Bike to work, track your trips and win cool prizes in the Commuter Bike Challenge, May 1 – 31, 2024
Newport man detained on federal charge of child enticement
A Newport man who is alleged to have enticed a minor female to engage in illicit sexual activity and who was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography has been ordered detained in federal custody, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
What Sold: A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County, April 22 – 26
Ten homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
Gov. McKee, DEM announce awardees of over $2 million in grants for local recreation projects
The grant awards will fund 11 projects across the state including new playgrounds, pickleball courts, dog park, splashpads, walking trails, revitalized ballfields and basketball courts, shade pavilions, outdoor performance areas, and various site improvements.
U.S. Naval War College conducts nuclear warfighting capabilities war game
U.S. Naval War College Conducts Nuclear Warfighting Wargame to Enhance Interoperability and Maintain Competitive Military Advantage
Newport Police make 9 arrests over the weekend
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log for April 26 – 29, 2024.
Recent Local Obituaries
