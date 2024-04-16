The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Wednesday
Al Stewart coming to The JPT; A convo with Jefferson Starship; America's Cup Hall of Fame inductees; and more.
Al Stewart coming to The JPT on August 23
He will play his old favorites, like Year Of The Cat, Time Passages, On the Border, and Modern Times, along with selections from his deep catalog.
Concert Preview: Jefferson Starship playing Twin River May 3, we speak to lead vocalist Cathy Richardson
Iconic band to join the Marshall Tucker Band for a night of great music
The Biden administration recruits 15 states to help enforce airline consumer laws
Rhode Island among 15 states that will enforce consumer-protection laws covering airline travelers, a power that by law is limited to the federal government.
Op-Ed: How the Oversight Committee has improved the lives of Rhode Islanders
By Rep. Patricia A. Serpa
RIDOT reminds drivers to slow down and move over for work zones and first responders
Rhode Island Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and move over for work zones and first responders during National Work Zone Awareness Week
CCRI’s Newport Campus to host a free FAFSA event to assist new and returning students with filing for Financial Aid
CCRI is hosting several free, in-person FAFSA completion assistance events, including at the Newport Campus and Conexion Latina
The America’s Cup Hall of Fame to induct Josh Belsky, Bob Fisher, Kevin Shoebridge, and Juan Vila
They will be honored on October 14th, 2024 at the America’s Cup Hall of Fame Induction gala at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.
Recap: Middletown Town Council meeting on April 15
After a lengthy discussion, a council majority voted to ask the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to move forward with repaving upper East Main Road, but not a “road diet” to that area.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 14 – 16
According to their arrest log for Sunday, April 14, through 7 am on Tuesday, April 16, Newport Police Department arrested two individuals.
Recent Local Obituaries
What Sold: A look at the 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
What’s Up on Wednesday
Weather
Wednesday: There will be increasing clouds, with a high near 55. The wind will be north 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine
Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. There will be increasing clouds and seas of 1 ft or less.
Wednesday Night: ESE wind 5 to 7 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Water Temperature: 41°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours and 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:55 am & 4:20 pm | Low tide at 10:44 am & 10:30 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 62% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
2:30 pm: 3D Printing at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Food is Medicine Series at Newport Public Library
6 pm: Arts Around the Fire to feature NAM Speakers at Stoneacre Brasserie
6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Problemista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 9 am, Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am, Affordable Housing at 5:15 pm, Planning Commission at 6:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm, Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
Newport: Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Wastewater District at 6 pm
Coming Up This Week
Ben & Jerry’s to host Free Cone Day on April 16
Rep. Carson to host a Constituent Meeting on April 16
Rhode Island Foundation inviting Newport County residents to share input at a free community dinner
Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21
Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20
Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2