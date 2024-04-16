He will play his old favorites, like Year Of The Cat, Time Passages, On the Border, and Modern Times, along with selections from his deep catalog.

Iconic band to join the Marshall Tucker Band for a night of great music

Rhode Island among 15 states that will enforce consumer-protection laws covering airline travelers, a power that by law is limited to the federal government.

By Rep. Patricia A. Serpa

Rhode Island Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and move over for work zones and first responders during National Work Zone Awareness Week

CCRI is hosting several free, in-person FAFSA completion assistance events, including at the Newport Campus and Conexion Latina

They will be honored on October 14th, 2024 at the America’s Cup Hall of Fame Induction gala at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.

After a lengthy discussion, a council majority voted to ask the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to move forward with repaving upper East Main Road, but not a “road diet” to that area.

According to their arrest log for Sunday, April 14, through 7 am on Tuesday, April 16, Newport Police Department arrested two individuals.

Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, April 16.

What’s Up on Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday: There will be increasing clouds, with a high near 55. The wind will be north 5 to 9 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine

Wednesday: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. There will be increasing clouds and seas of 1 ft or less.

Wednesday Night: ESE wind 5 to 7 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Water Temperature: 41°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:01 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours and 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:55 am & 4:20 pm | Low tide at 10:44 am & 10:30 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.6 days, 62% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Problemista at 5 pm, Wicked Little Letters at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm

The Pub at 2 Mile Corner: Open Mic at 7:30 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

Ben & Jerry’s to host Free Cone Day on April 16

Rep. Carson to host a Constituent Meeting on April 16

Rhode Island Foundation inviting Newport County residents to share input at a free community dinner

Arts Around The Fire will feature two speakers from the Newport Art Museum on April 17

Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned

Blithewold in Bloom: Daffodils dazzle on April 20-21

Newport Beer Festival returning to Fort Adams State Park on April 20

Island-wide water main flushing will take place April 14 – May 2

That’s Amore: Providence Pizza Week returns April 14-20