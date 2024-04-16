Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, April 16.

🍦 Ben & Jerry’s is throwing its annual Free Cone Day celebration today! This year, the Scoop Shop located on Thames Street is adding to the fun factor with a partnership with Save the Bay to celebrate all they do for our local community and help support their new endeavor at 23 Americas Cup. Ben & Jerry’s at 359 Thames Street is open from 12 pm to 8 pm today. Read More

🍽️ The Rhode Island Foundation is inviting Newport County residents to share their thoughts about the issues that are important to them at a free community dinner tonight at 5:30 pm at Innovate Newport. Read More

👉 Rhode Island House Representative Lauren Carson will host a constituent meeting for District 75 residents this evening at 6 pm at Newport Public Library. Read More

🆕 Numbers released Monday night to the Middletown Town Council show many residents and businesses can expect a 2 percent tax increase in Fiscal 2025. Those figures include the cost of the new middle-high school and no significant cuts to services. Read More

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 15 homes that changed hands last week in Newport County. Read More

🎓 Renowned author, scholar, and policy analyst Susan Eisenhower will present Salve Regina’s Commencement address and receive an honorary degree as a member of the Class of 2024 at the University’s 74th Commencement on May 19. Her most recent book, “How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower’s Biggest Decisions,” has received critical acclaim nationally and internationally, highlighting the qualities of successful leadership demonstrated by her grandfather, President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The University will also award honorary degrees to James T. Brett, Christine Kavanagh, RSM, and Gloria Purvis. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. West wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WSW 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:27 pm | 13 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:51 am & 3:18 pm | Low tide at 9:59 am & 9:12 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.6 days, 53% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 3 pm, Remembering Gene Wilder at 5:30 pm, Bonnie & Clyde at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Leaving the ice and seeing the results of other games around the NHL after beating the Boston Bruins 2-0 on Monday night, Washington Capitals players took turns telling each other that it doesn’t matter.

Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in Rhode Island.

Will Brennan hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 6-0 on Monday in Boston’s traditional Patriots’ Day game.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Rhode Island in March 2024.

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre to present Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play Doubt: A Parable

The highest performing stock on the list returned -1.1% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.

West Place Animal Sanctuary to Host Youth Day Spring Tag Sale and Tours on April 20, 2024

Providence Pizza Week returns with nearly 40 participating restaurants

Here’s what sold in Newport County during the period of April 8 – 12, 2024.

Rhode Island Department of State Civic Liaison Program to Host Inaugural Civic Leadership Summit

According to their arrest log for Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14, Newport Police Department summoned/cited four individuals and arrested three individuals on various charges over the weekend.

