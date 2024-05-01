The Latest from What'sUpNewp + A look at What's Up on Thursday
Newport Restoration Foundation to host Historic Masonry Workshop; Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 30 – May 1; and more.
Newport In Bloom announces winners of the Daffodil Days storefront Window Display Contest
Newport in Bloom Announces Winners of Daffodil Days Storefront Window Display Contest
Rose Jones named Executive Director of Aquidneck Community Table
Aquidneck Community Table (ACT), a leading voice and actor in Newport County on food-systems work, announced Rose Jones’s selection as its new executive director.
Newport Robotics Team finishes 5th at World Championship
Aquidneck Island Robotics FRC Team 78 – AIR STRIKE finishes 5th in the world after winning their division at the FIRST World Championship held in Houston, TX from April 17 to April 20.
New starting location and family-friendly party planned for the start of the 2024 Newport Bermuda Race
For the first time in its 118-year history, the Newport Bermuda Race proudly unveils a new starting location just off the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Newport Restoration Foundation to host Historic Masonry Workshop
This workshop will be held over two weekends, June 22-23 and June 29-30, from 9 am-3 pm each day.
Sen. Ujifusa introduces bills to lower prescription drug and Medicaid costs
Sen. Linda Ujifusa is taking aim at the high cost of prescription drugs with two bills that protect Rhode Island patients and taxpayers from the harmful activities of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), private corporations that work on behalf of insurers and make enormous revenues in the complex, nontransparent system that gets drugs from manufacturers to patients.
Middletown Public Library unveils new logo
Middletown Public Library Unveils New Logo and Website as Part of Rebranding Effort
Celebrate ‘Free Fishing Weekend’ in Rhode Island May 4 – 5
Rhode Island offers free fishing weekend to promote freshwater fishing
3 Rhode Island composers win $30,000 grants to make music
Money from Rhode Island Foundation will let the winners spend more time making art and less time making ends meet
Senator Euer’s bill to clarify licensure and certification of glaziers passes Senate
A bill introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer to ensure compliance with certification standards for glazing work on public projects was passed in the Senate on Tuesday.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 30 – May 1
One individual taken into custody.
Bryant University partners with Social Enterprise Greenhouse to offer students real-world experience in social impact entrepreneurship
Bryant University, SEG partner to offer students real-world social impact entrepreneurship experience
CVS Health chops 2024 forecast as cost struggles with Medicare Advantage persist
CVS Health missed first-quarter expectations and chopped its 2024 outlook more than a dollar below Wall Street’s forecast.
House OKs Cortvriend wetlands buffer bill
Legislation is part of Speaker Shekarchi’s package to address housing crisis
We want to hear from you! Do you have a news tip, story idea, or something you think we should cover or investigate more? Hit reply and let us know!
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending Now on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at last week’s home sales in Newport County, April 22 - 26
Green Animals Topiary Garden to hold plant sale, open for the season
What’s Up Interview: Brad Roberts of Crash Test Dummies, band playing Newport May 9
What’s Up on Wednesday
Did you miss our newsletter this morning? Get caught up on all that’s happening, new, and to do out there today, here - What's Up in Newport: May 1.
What’s Up on Thursday
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to What'sUpNewp Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.