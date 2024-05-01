Newport in Bloom Announces Winners of Daffodil Days Storefront Window Display Contest

Aquidneck Community Table (ACT), a leading voice and actor in Newport County on food-systems work, announced Rose Jones’s selection as its new executive director.

Aquidneck Island Robotics FRC Team 78 – AIR STRIKE finishes 5th in the world after winning their division at the FIRST World Championship held in Houston, TX from April 17 to April 20.

For the first time in its 118-year history, the Newport Bermuda Race proudly unveils a new starting location just off the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

This workshop will be held over two weekends, June 22-23 and June 29-30, from 9 am-3 pm each day.

Sen. Linda Ujifusa is taking aim at the high cost of prescription drugs with two bills that protect Rhode Island patients and taxpayers from the harmful activities of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), private corporations that work on behalf of insurers and make enormous revenues in the complex, nontransparent system that gets drugs from manufacturers to patients.

Middletown Public Library Unveils New Logo and Website as Part of Rebranding Effort

Rhode Island offers free fishing weekend to promote freshwater fishing

Money from Rhode Island Foundation will let the winners spend more time making art and less time making ends meet

A bill introduced by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairwoman Dawn Euer to ensure compliance with certification standards for glazing work on public projects was passed in the Senate on Tuesday.

One individual taken into custody.

Bryant University, SEG partner to offer students real-world social impact entrepreneurship experience

CVS Health missed first-quarter expectations and chopped its 2024 outlook more than a dollar below Wall Street’s forecast.

Legislation is part of Speaker Shekarchi’s package to address housing crisis

Recent Local Obituaries

