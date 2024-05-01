Good Wednesday Morning & Hello, May!

🚗 The City of Newport’s paid parking and residential sticker programs begin today. Metered parking, which uses multi-space parking kiosks, will be effective from 9 am until 9 pm daily, including weekends and holidays. Read More About Parking

🎶 Although the weather is not quite keeping pace, Newport's concert season is heating up. Next up at The JPT – iconic 90s band Crash Test Dummies roar into town on May 9. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with founding member Brad Roberts this week to discuss the band and the show. Read More

🎸 Speaking of music at The JPT, Spectacle Live announced yesterday that the John Pizzarelli Trio will perform at The JPT on July 20. Read More

🏃 Perhaps the most unique road race experience in the northeast, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 20. Registration opens today.

🪴 Are you looking for a Mother’s Day gift or locally grown plants to enliven your home and garden? The annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden will offer a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs, and specialty plants on three successive mornings, Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers are likely, mainly before 7 am. It's mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. The wind is 6 to 9 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%, and new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. The south wind is around seven mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Showers are likely, mainly before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind around 6 kt. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:41 am | Sunset: 7:43 pm | 14 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:53 am & 2:28 pm | Low tide at 7:50 am & 7:52 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 21.7 days, 55% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: La Chimera at 4:30 pm, Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds: Halfway To Halloween at 7:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

What’s Up This Week

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.

Sunday, May 5 | Meraviglia

Saturday, June 15 | Island Princess

Wednesday, June 19 | Silver Shadow

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Protesters at Brown University in Rhode Island agreed to dismantle their pro-Palestinian encampment Tuesday after school officials said five students will be invited to meet with five members of the Corporation of Brown University in May to present their arguments to divest Brown’s endowment from companies contributing to and profiting from the war in Gaza.

Matthew Knies scored less than three minutes into overtime off a feed from John Tavares and Toronto beat Boston 2-1 on Tuesday night to stave off elimination in their first-round playoff matchup.

Boston finished with 11 hits and drew six walks, taking a toll on San Francisco’s pitching on a crisp night.

Band coming to Jane Pickens Film and Events Center next week

The annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden will offer a variety of flowers, vegetables, herbs and specialty plants on three successive mornings, Friday, May 10, through Sunday, May 12, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day.

Over the winter, Mother Nature did a job on the eastern end of the Sachuest Point Road summertime hotspot, dumping tons of rocks in the areas occupied by lifeguard Chairs 1 and 2.

U.S. Naval War College to Host 10th Annual Women, Peace, and Security Symposium

He’s joined for this occasion by his new trio featuring bassist Mike Karn and pianist Isaiah J. Thompson, two tremendous talents with whom Pizzarelli quickly discovered a scintillating chemistry, even with a two-year disruption to their touring schedule.

Kinsella’s performance lies not only in his musical talent but also in his ability to create a genuine connection with his audience, a special group of folks who are all too happy to hear really sad songs.

Aquidneck Island Police Parade to Close Broadway on May 5

Senator Euer’s bill (2024-S 2020) would allow municipalities to charge a community impact fee of no more than 2% of the total charged to customers by short-term rentals.

Recent Local Obituaries

