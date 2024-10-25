Good Morning. It’s Friday, October 25, and today, we’re covering first-ballot Class of 2025 selections for the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Newport City Council’s latest meeting, the Preservation Society’s attempt to stop a nearby wind farm project, and more.

What’s Up Today

🚢 Next up on the cruise ship schedule is the Enchanted Princess and Silver Shadow on Sunday.

☀️ Weather: Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

⚓ Marine: N wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌑 Sun, Moon, & Tide: Sunrise at 7:09 am, sunset at 5:49 pm. Low tide at 9:15 am and 10:34 pm. High tide at 2:57 am & 3:31 pm. The lunar phase is a Waning Crescent.

⛵ Happening Today: Paula Cole live at The JPT, Paranormal Tour at Fort Adams, Menagerie at the Mansion, Kelsy Patnaude at Sea, and more. Get the full rundown of events, entertainment, and public meetings here. [WUN]

Community Calendar

What To Know

ITHOF Class of 2025

🎾 Maria Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion known for plenty of on-court grit and off-court attention, and Bob and Mike Bryan, twins who won a record 16 major titles in men’s doubles together, are first-ballot selections for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Newport-based Hall announced the Class of 2025 on Thursday. The Bryans and Sharapova will be inducted in August. [WUN]

FILE - Russia's Maria Sharapova returns the ball to Italy's Karin Knapp during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, May 31, 2008. (AP Photo/David Vincent, File)

What’s Up Out There

News

🚥 The Newport City Council approved a resolution on Wednesday night to improve traffic safety on Admiral Kalbfus Road. The changes include restriping the road to create 10-foot travel lanes and 5-foot bike lanes with buffers. [WUN]

🐘 On Wednesday night, the Newport City Council gave the green light to accept a large elephant statue named Leela from Art & Newport. This statue commemorates the city’s involvement in the 2024 Great Elephant Migration exhibit. [WUN]

👨‍⚖️ The Preservation Society of Newport County is asking a judge to halt work on a controversial wind farm located 15 miles offshore. In a new court filing, the Preservation Society asked a judge to rule in their favor before the case heads to trial. They claim BOEM broke the law by not considering the consequences the turbines would have on the Newport Mansions and other historic landmarks. [WPRI]

🇦🇺 The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport welcomed the Hon. Dr. Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States, and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, for tours and briefings on Oct. 16 as part of the warfare center’s continuing support of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. [NUWC]

📰 The sun was starting to dip low on the horizon off Nantucket island when fishing buddies Nicholas Whitbeck and Joe Tormay spotted what they thought was a dead whale. [WUN]

Arts, Culture, & Life

🎸 One of the greatest artists in rock and roll history is stopping by Cranston’s Park Theatre for a show with his band on November 14. John Lodge, the longtime bassist for The Moody Blues, will be in town for a show featuring old favorites and new takes on one of the band’s classic albums. WUN’s Ken Abrams recently caught up with Lodge. [WUN]

🎥 newportFILM celebrated its fourth Cinematography Lab on Oct. 18-20 at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The Cinematography Lab provides creative support and mentorship to emerging documentary cinematographers positioned to have lasting impact within the industry. [WUN]

👻 Newport Recreation is hosting a Halloween Trick or Treating at The Hut on Thursday, Oct. 31st. Families can stop by the Hut on Golden Hill Street between 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, to trick or treat! [Newport]

👻 The Rhode Island State House will become a spooky haven for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, October 29. [WUN]

🎃 Happening This Week/Weekend: Harvest Festival, Newport County Days, Halloween happenings, and more. [WUN]

Business & Nonprofit

🆓 Newport County Days: The Preservation Society of Newport County is inviting Newport County residents to visit open houses and properties for free on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. [WUN]

City & Government

💡 Learn the latest with the Old Mill Lane LNG project during a community meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 pm in the Middletown Fire Station, 239 Wyatt Road. [Middletown]

🆘 Newport residents in need of help accessing City services are being invited to stop into the Edward King House Senior Center on Friday, Oct. 25th, for Newport’s next Community Office Hours. [Newport]

📍 Reminder: The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority will temporarily shut down its customer service functions from Friday, October 25 through Monday, October 28, to facilitate the transition to a new back office system.

Election

🗳️ Ten percent of Rhode Island voters (including 9,256 in Newport County) have already participated in early voting. [WUN]

Opinion

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, M. Teresa Paiva Weed of Newport endorses Molly Kapstein Cote for the Newport School Committee. [WUN]

✍️ In a Letter To The Editor, Hope Alexander of Newport says it’s time to rezone upper Thames Street. [WUN]

Environment & Health

👃 “Summer Aromas of Newport” is a project by Kate McLean that maps the smells of the seaside city. [WUN]

🆕 The Nantucket-based non-profit group The Maria Mitchell Association announced Wednesday that it was pulling out of the so-called "Good Neighbor Agreement" with Vineyard Wind, alleging the offshore wind company had breached the terms of the agreement signed back in August 2020. [Nantucket Current]

⚡ Rhode Islanders looking to save energy and money can learn about programs offered by the state Office of Energy Resources during a virtual forum hosted by the Aquidneck Island Climate Caucus on Oct. 27. [WUN]

Food & Drink

🍽️ Save The Date & Make Those Reservations: Newport Restaurant Week returns November 1 - 10. During the 10 days, diners will be able to choose from an array of prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20 or $30) and dinner ($30, $45, or $60). [Discover Newport]

Obituaries

🕊️ Francelina Mello

People & Profiles

🎤 Our conversation with Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of The Preservation Society of Newport County, scheduled for yesterday, had to be postponed. It is now scheduled for Friday, November 1, at 3 pm. [WUN]

❔Are we living in a second Gilded Age? ABC News examines this question in a recent show that prominently features The Breakers. [ABC News]

Sports

🏒 Casey DeSmith made 25 saves, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists each, and the Dallas Stars handed the Boston Bruins their third straight loss, 5-2, on Thursday night. [WUN]

🏀 Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes, and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 122-102 victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night. [WUN]

Until Next Time

I am leaving you this Friday with this classic from Paula Cole, who will appear at The JPT this evening. Tickets are still available here.

Do you have a news tip or story idea, or is there something we should be covering? Let me know by hitting reply!