Hocus Pocus 2: All about it or over it?

⚓️ Filming of Hocus Pocus 2 continued in Newport on Thursday. Keep an eye on our Instagram Page for photos and videos from around the set.

Your Opinion: With all the hustle and bustle with the filming of the sequel of Hocus Pocus in and around Washington Square over the last few weeks, are you all about it and love it, or are you over it and want Washington Square/Eisenhower Park back open? Leave a comment below.

⚓️ A good old-fashioned album release party is coming to Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater on Thursday, November 18, celebrating folk band Laden Valley’s new release, Landline.

Led by Newporter’s Evan St. Martin and Dave Sarazen, Laden Valley straddles the line between folk, roots, Americana, and county, and features warm harmonies and intelligent songwriting. They’ll be playing songs from their first full-length album, which officially releases at midnight on the day of the show.

What’s Up Newp spoke to Evan St. Martin, half of the duo at the core of Laden Valley last week. He explained a little bit about how the idea of the show at Pickens developed.

Read More - What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, coming to Jane Pickens Theater November 18th

⚓️ The fine folks at Newport Vineyards and Taproot Brewing Co. are hosting a Taproot Harvest Beer Dinner this evening at 6 pm. This dinner is a 6-course experience crafted by their Executive Chef Andy Teixeira and his culinary team, and epically paired by Brewer Kevin Beachem with their craft Taproot beers. More Info

⚓️ The Aquidneck 10k returns to Middletown on Sunday. According to the race’s website, “The course, open to runners and walkers of all speeds will run alongside beach grass and sand dunes, around a wildlife refuge and the Norman Bird Sanctuary, and past stunning homes and historic landmarks, showcasing the beauty of Middletown and Aquidneck Island”. A portion of every registration fee collected for the event will be donated to the Norman Bird Sanctuary. More Info

⚓️ It’s going to be a Throwback Thanksgiving Weekend at the JPT, check out the classics that they have scheduled.

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory in effect from November 12, 08:00 AM EST until November 12, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog between noon and 5 pm. High near 64. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 7 pm and 9 pm. Patchy fog before 7 pm. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 50. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow - A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. Light and variable wind becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow Night - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10 pm and 11 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a west wind of 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from November 12, 07:00 AM EST until November 12, 07:00 PM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 10 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 4:29 pm | 9 hours & 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:43 am & 1:14 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 8:22 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.8 days, 43% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – Beth Barron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Take It To The Bridge from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Juice Box at 9 pm

One Pelham East – The Naticks from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef – Steve Donavan from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There