Good Afternoon! 👋 It's Monday, November 25th. Here's your afternoon recap;

Weather 🌤️

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures are in store for your afternoon! The high is 51°F with west-northwest winds around 9 knots. 💨 This evening, expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and a low of 40°F. 🌙 Seas will be calm at less than a foot. 🌊

For a detailed 7-day marine forecast, visit the National Weather Service.

What to Know 👇

Author Event Tonight! 📚 Carissa Broadbent will be at the Jane Pickens Theater tonight discussing her new book "The Songbird & The Heart of Stone"! Read More

The Newport Illuminated Boat Parade returns this Friday! 🛥️✨ Don't miss this magical holiday tradition. Read More

Heads Up for Tuesday: 🌧️🌫️ Rain is likely tomorrow, mainly before 2 pm, with patchy fog possible between 10 am and 2 pm. Check the latest forecast

Poll 🗳️

Survey Says: Our poll this morning shows 59% of you are most thankful for family this year. Family was followed by health (29%), other (6%), friends (5%), and happiness (2%).

What's News Today 📰