Good Afternoon! It’s Friday, November 22. Here’s a roundup of today's top stories and happenings in Newport!

Weather: ☁️ A chance of showers this afternoon, turning into rain tonight. High near 50°F, low around 40°F. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph this afternoon, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30% this afternoon, increasing to 80% tonight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible this afternoon, with a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible tonight. Sunset is at 4:20 pm. High tide was at 12:56 pm and low tide will be at 7:40 pm.

What To Know

Norman Bird Sanctuary will be offering a special week of programming with US Ambassador for ZEISS, Catherine Hamilton, to close out its 75th Anniversary year. Read More

A 5-year-old female Mixed Breed named Taylor is now available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown. Read More

The Rhode Island Board of Elections completed its post-election risk-limiting audit and reported no discrepancies, confirming the accuracy of the 2024 General Election results. Read More

A Gale Warning is in effect from Saturday morning through late Saturday night. Northwest winds are expected to increase to 15 to 20 knots Saturday afternoon, with gusts as high as 38 knots possible. Read More

Poll/Survey

According to our poll this morning, 70% of you plan to stay in Newport for Thanksgiving, while 26% of you travel to see friends/family, and 4% of you work. Take/See The Poll

Happening Tonight

🎭 True North at Casino Theatre - Enjoy a contemporary and jazz dance performance by Salve Regina University students and faculty.

🎄 Holidays at the Newport Mansions - Explore the beautifully decorated mansions.

✨ Sparkling Lights at The Breakers - See The Breakers aglow with thousands of lights!

Click here for a full roundup of events in Newport!

What’s News Today

Taylor. Credit: Potter League for Animals

🐶 Adoptable Taylor is ready for her ‘love story’ - Taylor, a 5-year-old female Mixed Breed, is now available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown. [Read More]

🌿 Norman Bird Sanctuary will host Catherine Hamilton of ZEISS to close out its 75th Anniversary year programming - Norman Bird Sanctuary is offering a special week of programming with US Ambassador for ZEISS, Catherine Hamilton. [Read More]

💼 Here’s who’s hiring right now in the Newport area - According to SimplyHired, 217 job opportunities were posted within 5 miles of Newport within the last seven days. [Read More]

💰 Rhode Island businesses up for grabs: A look at recent listings - From well-established restaurants to unique franchises, these BizBuySell listings offer a glimpse into the range of opportunities available for those seeking to buy a business in Rhode Island. [Read More]

🗳️ Rhode Island Board of Elections completes post-election risk-limiting audit; reports no discrepancies - Board of Elections confirms accuracy of 2024 General Election results. [Read More]

🏡 Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. [Read More]

🎬 The JPT to screen a variety of classic films on its brand new state-of-the art projector - Sunset Boulevard, Home Alone among diverse lineup at Jane Pickens Theater. [Read More]

🚓 Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 21 – 22 - Two arrests made on various charges. [Read More]

🕊️ Obituary: Donald Dery - February 22, 1935 — November 18, 2024 [Read More]

🗓️ What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 18 – 25 - True North, Yacht Rock, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers, and much more. [Read More]

Extra! Extra!

A passenger caught a glimpse of the ongoing volcanic eruption in Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula from their plane window on Wednesday, November 20.

Footage filmed and posted to X by user @PatterKayleigh shows the glowing volcanic eruption in Reykjanes from the window of an EasyJet plane. “My life has peaked. Nothing is ever topping this.” read the post.

According to a local news report, this eruption’s lava flow is the farthest west the Icelandic Met Office has observed, with lava consuming a service building for coach drivers near the Blue Lagoon on Thursday.

The Icelandic Met Office is monitoring the eruption, saying that seismic activity and deformation at the site remain minimal as of Thursday.

Credit: @PatterKayleigh via Storyful

Looking Ahead To Tomorrow

Saturday will be rainy and breezy, with a high near 47°F. Northwest winds 11 to 16 mph, increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Until Next Time

Did you know that the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center (The JPT) in Newport is the oldest continuously operating movie theater in Rhode Island? The historic building now home to The JPT was built in 1834 as a church and has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s.