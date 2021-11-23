Good Morning,

Today is Tuesday, November 23, and here’s a look at what’s up out there.

⚓️ What’s Up Newp kicked off its Fall Supporter Drive yesterday. We’re looking to add 150 new supporters in 30 days. The additional support will help fund a new position we are filling on our crew, a Newport Correspondent (with the hope of adding these in each community). On the first day, we added 33 supporters! Thank you to all who support us!

If you appreciate what we do, please consider becoming a one-time, monthly, or annual What’s Up Newp supporter today. We’re looking to add 117 more.

I Support What's Up Newp

⚓️ Cancer is a disease that has touched the lives of many. Unfortunately, it has recently affected a young adult in the local community. Last June, WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn wrote an article about the HOPE mural that local artist Philip Easton Landers painted at the Fifth Element on Broadway. This design has become synonymous with the positive and uplifting nature that embodies who Phil is as a person and how he lives his life.

Read More - Community rallies behind Philip Easton Landers, a beloved local artist and coach, as he fights spinal cancer

⚓️ Aquidneck Community Table is holding a special pre-Thanksgiving farmers market this Wednesday from 2 PM -5 PM at their new winter home, Stoneacre Garden in downtown Newport, where market stalls will be brimming with fresh and local ingredients from regional farmers and food vendors for the upcoming Thanksgiving feasts.

Read More - Special pre-Thanksgiving Farmers Market to be held on Wednesday at Stoneacre Garden

⚓️Have a look at what sold in your neighborhood between November 15 - 19 - What Sold: 37 Newport County real estate sales, transactions

⚓️ Here’s what’s happening, new, and to do this week - What’s Up This Week: Illuminated Boat Parade, Newport Nutcracker, A Rough Point Holiday, and more

⚓️ What’s Up Newp and the JPT Film & Event Center will host a special screening of Pulp Fiction on Tuesday, Novembre 30! Doors open at 6:30 pm and there will be live music by The Teledynes leading up to the film at 7:30 pm. Join us

⚓️ The owners of Bishop’s 4th Street Diner have been asked to either vacate the premises by the end of January or risk having their building demolished.

WPRI with the story - ‘If love could save us, we’d have no problem at all’: Historic Newport diner ordered to leave property or risk demolition

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 23, 07:00 PM EST

Today - NNW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NNW wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours & 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:51 am & 10:27 pm | Low tide at 2:53 am & 3:46 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.9 days, 89% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – Sex and The City at 7:30 pm

Newport Craft – Trivia at 6 pm

One Pelham East – DJ Nook from 9 pm to 12:30 am

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There