Good Afternoon,

🍁 newportFILM is screening Calendar Girls, a coming-of-golden-age film about the second teenage phase: the retirement phase, at The Casino Theatre this evening at 7 pm. RSVP

🍁 On tap this weekend: Newport Restaurant Week, Foodie Film Festival, Comedy Night at Rejects, Women’s Voices at Jamestown Arts Center, and much more. The full weekend rundown is here → What’s Up This Weekend: November 4 – 6

🍁 More than $347,000 in McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth subgrants have been awarded to seven school districts (including Newport and Middletown) to support students experiencing homelessness. Read More

🍁 In this morning’s newsletter, we asked “What is your gut telling you about what will happen with the regionalization question in Middletown and Newport?”. So far 56% of poll voters believe that regionalization will be rejected. Take The Poll

🍁 Representative Lauren Carson (D - Dist. 75, Newport) joined What’sUpNewp for a live, virtual video conversation earlier today. Watch Or Listen

🍁 Boston Globe columnist Dan McGowan caught up with What’sUpNewp’s Ryan Belmore on regionalization. Dan’s column is here - A Newport-Middletown school district merger is the talk of Aquidneck Island this election season

🍁 Superstorm Sandy showed Ocean State what future storms could look like, ecoRI reports

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

VP Harris fights for Democrats’ future —and her own

Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

600 low-income, unhoused Rhode Islanders will receive a RIPTA No Fare Bus Pass under a new six-month pilot program

What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on Nov. 9

More than $347,000 awarded to seven school districts to support students experience homelessness

Public can help keep local food pantries stocked

Powerball jackpot now $1.5 billion

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lauren Carson, candidate for State Rep. in District 75

Governor McKee announces over $166 million in funding for affordable housing available

Weather forecast for Newport County

Rhode Islanders reminded about respiratory virus prevention measures

What’s Up This Weekend: November 4 – 6

Watch or Listen: Our WUN-ON-ONE conversations with the 2022 candidates

Letter To The Editor: When opportunity knocks – vote yes

Realtor.com October Housing Report: Number of homes for sale surpasses 2020 levels

‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Nov. 4-6)

Letter To The Editor: Please vote to re-elect Louis DiPalma to RI Senate for District 12

Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

US airlines are cutting flights ahead of the 2022 holiday season

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – November 2

Recent Local Obituaries

More Obituaries

Happening This Week & Weekend

RI Vegan Restaurant Week running Oct. 28 – Nov. 6

Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘Sweat’ runs at The Gamm Nov. 3 – 27

16th Annual Newport Restaurant Week to take place Nov. 4 – 13

What’s Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on ‘Women’s Voices’ series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

JPT and Discover Newport presenting ‘Foodie Film Festival’ beginning Friday, Nov. 4

Charter Books to welcome Pulitzer Prize-winning author Stacy Schiff on Nov. 4

Petrichor ((whomp whomp)): Debut exhibition of Molly Sexton’s slate tile paintings opens on Nov. 4 at Blink Gallery

Winter Farmers Market will return to Stoneacre Garden Nov. 5 – April 29

Public invited to a ‘Candlelight Concert of Remembrance’ on November 6

