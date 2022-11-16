Good Afternoon,

🎭 Our latest theater review is here via Ken Abrams - Theater Review: Les Misérables begins a thrilling run at PPAC

💰 Middletown-based Rite-Solutions today announced that it has received three Navy contracts worth $68 million. This is just after the company received a $77 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

🚓 A Providence Police Officer charged with punching a political rival at an abortion rights rally was acquitted today of a misdemeanor simple assault charge by a judge who determined that his actions were justified because he was trying to maintain public order.

🦃 Your Thanksgiving weekend is getting busy - be sure to check out the details behind the 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade and Santa Magic at Long Wharf Mall.

🐈 Meet your new best friend, Maylay – this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

🍛 Giusto is launching a new winter wine dinner series called Le Sagre, with the inaugural dinner taking place on December 15 at 6 pm. The name is derived from “La Sagra” which is a festival that celebrates one type of food, drink, or product from a town or region. There will be five dinners, one per month, ranging in price from $150 to $250 per person. Visit Resy for tickets.

🙋 Xaykham “Xay” Rexford Khamsyvoravong, Newport City Council At-Large-elect and Mayor-elect, will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one live virtual video conversation on Friday, November 18 at 4 pm.

What questions do you have for Xay? Leave them in the comments below.

🚮 East Bay Times reports that users of the Portsmouth transfer station on Hedly Street will be charged $250 for a vehicle sticker — a $40 increase over the current fee — starting Jan. 1, 2023.

🎄 Save The Date: What’sUpNewp and The JPT will host our annual National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Party on Wednesday, December 21 at 7:30 pm. We’ll kick things off with live music from David Tessier’s All-Star Stars at 6:15 pm, and the film will begin at 7:30 pm. As Cousin Eddy says, it's gonna be a beaut! Get those tix!

🙏 What’sUpNewp Supporters power our newsroom and all that we do. Earlier today, we launched a November supporter drive, where we are looking to add 50 new What’sUpNewp supporters before the end of November. Since this morning, six new supporters have signed up; thank you to our new and current supporters!

We now need 44 new supporters! If you appreciate what we do or find value in what we do, please consider supporting our independent newsroom. Every supporter truly does help us fund what we do.

