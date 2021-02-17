RIDOH provides more info on the path to vaccination in Rhode Island

Good Evening,

There was A LOT of vaccine news that came down today. We hope you don’t mind us dedicating the top portion of this newsletter to sharing the latest information and details, there’s information for individuals of all ages. Please share this information with anyone you think might need it.

The following information was shared today by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH);

COVID-19 Vaccine Registration at State-Run Sites Now Open to Rhode Islanders 75 and Older

All Rhode Islanders 75 and older can now register for an appointment at one of the two State-run vaccination sites.

The two State-run vaccination sites will open tomorrow, Thursday, February 18, for age-based vaccinating: one at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence and the other at Sockanosset Cross Road in Cranston.

Other options for vaccination still include going to a select retail pharmacy, or a local or regional clinic. Because there are multiple ways to get a vaccine, RIDOH encourages people to only schedule an appointment in one place so that all eligible people can get vaccinated as quickly as possible. Once an appointment is made, people are guaranteed a vaccine for their time slot.

Beginning Monday, February 22, appointment slots will be expanded to any Rhode Islander 65 and older. Individuals 65-74 years old can begin registering for an appointment on Monday, February 22.

Registering for Vaccination at a State-run Site

To register to be vaccinated at one of the State-run sites, visit vaccinateri.org. People who cannot register online can get help by calling the automated line at 844-930-1779. Going forward, the call center will be open on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed on holidays).

Through both systems, an individual can either make a personal appointment or an appointment for someone else who is 75 years of age or older.

Appointments are currently open through February 27. Appointments are expected to fill up quickly, so people may need to try multiple times before they are able to schedule.

Registering for Vaccination at a Pharmacy

People who are 75 years of age and older can contact CVS or Walgreens about appointments at a retail pharmacy location. To register, people can go to CVS.com, use the CVS Pharmacy phone app. or call 800-746-7287. For Walgreens, go to Walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine or call your local Walgreens.

Registering for Vaccination at a Local or Regional Clinic

Cities and towns are managing the registration process for local and regional clinics. Most cities and towns have been vaccinating their oldest residents first and will continue to do so. People can contact their city or town directly to learn more.

Vaccine Interest Notification List

While people who are younger than 75 years of age cannot yet register to be vaccinated, they can add their contact information to a Vaccine Interest Notification List to get updates as eligibility opens to new groups. Enrolling in this list does not guarantee an appointment for vaccination. To enroll in the Vaccine Interest Notification List, visit portal.ri.gov.

There is no insurance requirement to get vaccinated, and no one has to pay to get vaccinated. For more information about vaccination in Rhode Island, visit C19vaccineRI.org.

