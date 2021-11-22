You can catch Home Alone, The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz, Planes, Trains & Automobiles, and Sex and The City on the big screen this week
Plus: Laden Valley, Joe Bonamassa, and David Bromberg
⚓️ Along with Sex And The City tomorrow night, check out what classics the JPT Film & Event Center are bringing back to the big screen this week! Tickets and info at janepickens.com.
⚓️ Newport’s Washington Square was abuzz Thursday night, November 18th. The ever-growing crowd waited with bated breath, but not for a glimpse of Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, or Kathy Najimy, the stars of the Disney sequel Hocus Pocus 2. They were lining up for Laden Valley, a local folk duo who has shaken up the Rhode Island music scene since their debut in the Fall of 2020.
Read More - Concert Review: Laden Valley hometown show at Jane Pickens
⚓️ Blues-rock guitar great Joe Bonamassa and his band thrilled a packed house at the Providence Performing Arts Center in a great show Saturday, November 20th.
Read More - Concert Recap and Photos: Joe Bonamassa rocks PPAC
⚓️ A pop-up Christmas Tree Farm will take over the Chalet Lawn at Castle Hill Inn this Thanksgiving Weekend! You are invited to join Castle Hill Inn on November 27th and 28th from 10 am to 3 pm. Guests will be able to pick out their Christmas tree while enjoying the pine-scented atmosphere, holiday music, and complimentary hot cocoa & cider. Proceeds will benefit the James L. Maher Center.
⚓️ Multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter David Bromberg and his quintet took to the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on Friday night.
Read More - Photo Gallery: Dave Bromberg Quintet at the Greenwich Odeum
⚓️ The latest Newport County Dinner Club is available online now (and at participating stores after December 1) just in time for the holiday giving season. Each book costs $20. More info at newportcountydinnerclub.com.
Weather
Today - Showers, mainly before 3 pm. Temperature falling to around 51 by 5 pm. South wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tomorrow - Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tomorrow Night - Clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind 8 to 11 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Showers, mainly before 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours & 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:13 am & 9:44 pm | Low tide at 2:14 am & 3:09 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.1 days, 94% lighting.
What’s Up Out There Today
Things To Do
11 am to 6 pm - Tasting Mondays & Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 9 pm - Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
6 pm - Enneagram Workshop at The Huddle
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
City & Government
5:30 pm - Tiverton Wastewater District
5:30 pm - Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Committee
5:30 pm - Tiverton Housing Authority
6:30 pm - Newport Zoning Board of Review
6:30 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
We’ll See You Out There
