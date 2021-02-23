WUN Update: Marble House to open, Breakers to close March 1; Vaccine updates

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 23. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Vaccine News

~ Joseph Wendelken, Public Information Officer for the Rhode Island Department of Health today, clarified the timing of the release of new appointments for the two State-run sites: the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and Sockanosset Cross Road.

As supply allows, new COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the State-run vaccination sites will be made available:

Beginning at 9 am on Tuesdays

Beginning at 5 pm on Fridays

Reminder - Only those 65+ are eligible at this time for the vaccine.

Additional appointments may also be posted throughout the week as they become available, Wendleken wrote. Eligible Rhode Islanders can visit www.VaccinateRI.org to make an appointment. People who cannot register online can get help by calling the automated line at 844-930-1779.

~ Rhode Island received today the shipment of roughly 12,400 doses of Moderna vaccine that had been scheduled to arrive yesterday. Because the Rhode Island Department of Health has received this vaccine, no other changes to the clinic schedule for this week are foreseen at this time. The delay in this shipment had caused the rescheduling of appointments originally scheduled for today at clinics at the Cranston Senior Center, at the Swift Community Center, and at the West Warwick Civic Center.

~ Wendleken also shared the following data updates in regards to the vaccine;

On our first day of eligibility for people 65 and older yesterday, 17,081 appointments were made for the Dunkin’ Donuts Center and Sockanosset Cross Road. An additional 2,412 appointments were made available this morning. More than 30,000 appointments have been made for the two sites since Rhode Island moved to age-based vaccinating last week. This is all in addition to the vaccinating being done by pharmacies and by cities and towns.

Rhode Island’s administration rate has increased by 110% in the last seven days, compared to January. Rhode Island is now administering roughly 5,700 doses per day. Last week, we administered more than 31,000 first doses (which is almost double our previous high) and more than 42,000 total doses.

Older adults are representing a larger portion of our people vaccinated. Of the doses administered in February, 48% were to people 65 and older, up from 21% in previous months. While older adults in congregate settings have been getting vaccinated since late December, this increase reflects our shift to an age-based model.

At last week’s press conference, Dr. Alexander-Scott talked about our decrease in hospitalizations between January and February. Since then, our hospitalization numbers have continued to improve. We have now seen a 71% decrease in our daily hospital admissions between January and February. This compares to the national average of 42%". 50 COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the two State-run vaccination sites have been cancelled to date because these people were not eligible, based on the age or employment information they entered. When people register, they are required to attest that they are eligible to be vaccinated. These people are being contacted directly.

Elsewhere

WPRI - RI hospital groups Lifespan, CNE sign merger deal; Brown U. commits $125M

Secretary Gorbea - Start Returning Special Election Mail Ballots Via Secure Drop Box

General Assembly

That's going to do it for this edition, we'll be back in your inbox around 7 am tomorrow.

~ Ryan

