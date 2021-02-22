WUN Update: Fifth Elements hits the market; COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens to 65+
The Fifth Element, adjacent permitted hotel property listed for $5.1 Million
What Sold: 11 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 14 – 21)
Rhode Island Foundation awards $25,000 fellowships to three RI songwriters
National Sailing Hall Of Fame issues last call for Class of 2021 nominations
Representative Carson releases results of 2021 Constituent Survey
Home on Clarke Street in Jamestown fetches $1.4 million
National ‘Arts ARE Education’ campaign kicks off in RI
Watch Live: Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 25 at 4:30 pm)
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Watch Live: What’s Up Newp explores Housing Bond with HousingWorks RI
COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opens to Rhode Islanders 65 and older
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Common Fence Music will present William Cepeda, Innovator, Composer, Jazz Trombonist, Producer, and Educator on March 14
WUN’s Author Series continues with novelist Regina Andrews
Just my Opinion: Raising the Minimum Wage
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Nomadland”
Recent Local Obituaries
COVID-19
Data as of Feb. 22. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
