WUN-ON-ONE chats with Lynn Ceglie, Evan Smith today; Governor, RIDOH to make COVID-19 announcement today

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, December 15.

🎥 WUN-ON-ONE - We have two important live virtual video conversations coming up today;

At 12 pm - Newport Vice-Chair, At-Large Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie. Read More / Watch

At 2 pm - Discover Newport Executive Director Evan Smith. Read More / Watch

Have a question for either or a guest idea? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

🎸 Ready for an old-fashioned Chicago blues show? Boston-born (and now Providence residing) GA-20, named after a revered Gibson guitar amp, are headed to The Met in Pawtucket Thursday, December 16 on a New England swing of their national tour. WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke to GA-20 co-founder Matthew Stubbs.

😷 Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island Department of Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH today announced that they will announce a comprehensive set of actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases and alleviate pressure on our hospital system while at the same time keeping schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to small businesses.

The press briefing will take place at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, December 15 at 1:30 pm. What’s Up Newp will carry it live on our website and Facebook Page as it happens.

🎄 Join What’s Up Newp at The JPT next Wednesday for our annual holiday screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. This event will sell out.

On This Day – Dec. 15, 1780: French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay dies at Hunter House

Levitate Music & Arts Festival returning to Marshfield, MA in July 2022

Will tourism rebound in 2022; Discover Newport’s Evan Smith joins WUN for a live interview on Wednesday

Mohegan Sun adds to busy concert line-up – Shinedown, Papa Roach, Jake Owen and more coming in 2022

WUN-ON-ONE: Councilor Ceglie joins WUN for monthly live interview on Wednesday

WUN Interview: Matthew Stubbs of GA-20 playing The Met Thursday, Dec. 16

Governor McKee, RIDOH to announce ‘Comprehensive Actions’ to address the increase in COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Weather

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight - Showers likely, mainly between 9 pm and 4 am. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Isolated showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 16, 12:00 AM EST until December 17, 07:00 AM EST

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSE wind 8 to 11 kt becoming S after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Patchy fog between 11pm and 2am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:07 am & 5:25 pm | Low tide at 11:17 am & 10:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 85% lighting.

What’s Happening Out There

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center – The French Dispatch at 7:30 pm

O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

We’ll See You Out There