WUN Newsletter - September 6
Escobar Farm Corn Maze opens for the season with a maze that celebrates New England
Today is Monday, September 6 - Labor Day. Rosh Hashanah starts at sunset this evening and continues through sunset on Wednesday.
As the Jewish High Holy Days begin this evening, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reports on how synagogues are taking COVID-19 precautions.
WUN’s Ken Abram and Rick Farrell were at the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown this weekend. Check out their recap and photo gallery from day 1 and day 2. Recap and photos from day 3 will be posted on whatsupnewp.com this morning.
WUN concert contributors Gary and Gavi bring you a recap and photo gallery from Dead & Co.’s show Friday night at the Xfinity Center.
WUN columnist Jay Flanders is back and is sharing with you how to make Cottage Pie.
Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2021 season on Friday. The maze this year celebrates New England and covers 8 Acres. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather Forecast
Today - A chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SW wind 6 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - W wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:16 am | Sunset: 7:10 pm | 12 hours & 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:54 am & 8:10 pm | Low tide at 1:33 am & 1:29 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
3 pm to 6:30 pm – Jamestown Farmers Market at Jamestown Recreation Center
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
Nothing scheduled
