WUN Newsletter - September 6

Good Morning,

Today is Monday, September 6 - Labor Day. Rosh Hashanah starts at sunset this evening and continues through sunset on Wednesday.

As the Jewish High Holy Days begin this evening, WUN’s Frank Prosnitz reports on how synagogues are taking COVID-19 precautions.

WUN’s Ken Abram and Rick Farrell were at the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown this weekend. Check out their recap and photo gallery from day 1 and day 2. Recap and photos from day 3 will be posted on whatsupnewp.com this morning.

WUN concert contributors Gary and Gavi bring you a recap and photo gallery from Dead & Co.’s show Friday night at the Xfinity Center.

WUN columnist Jay Flanders is back and is sharing with you how to make Cottage Pie.

Escobar Farm’s Corn Maze opened for the 2021 season on Friday. The maze this year celebrates New England and covers 8 Acres. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - A chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - SW wind 6 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 1 pm. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - W wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:16 am | Sunset: 7:10 pm | 12 hours & 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:54 am & 8:10 pm | Low tide at 1:33 am & 1:29 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28 days, 2% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center ( Virtual)– Searching For Mr. Rugoff, Never Gonna Snow Again

One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am

City & Government

Nothing scheduled

