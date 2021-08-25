WUN Newsletter - August 25: Project to bury power and communication lines along Third Beach Road and Indian Avenue in Middletown completed

Good Morning,

Today is Wednesday, August 25. Van Johnson, a popular Hollywood star in the ’40s and ’50s with such films as “30 Seconds over Tokyo,” “A Guy Named Joe” and “The Caine Mutiny,” was born on this day in 1916 in Newport,.

As of 9:35 pm last night, National Grid reported it has restored service to 95 percent of the more than 116,000 Rhode Islanders impacted by the damaging wind and heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Henri on Sunday. National Grid says that the most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into the “Report or Check Outage” page on National Grid’s Outage Central site. Customers who remain without power when their neighbors have been restored are encouraged to call National Grid at 1-800-465-1212.

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 30 real estate transactions that took place over the last week.

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a roundup of 100+ job opportunities that are available in and around Newport right now.

Due to an equipment malfunction related to the City of Newport’s ADA accessible elevator at City Hall, Council action on docket items for tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Newport City Council will be continued to a special meeting to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Council members will be convening this evening at 6:30 pm with the sole item of business to vote to continue all docket items to a special session on Sept. 1st, according to the City of Newport.

Vogue covering Newport - In Newport, an Entrancing Performance Piece Responds to the Rising Seas

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 7:29 pm | 13 hours & 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:38 am & 10:57 pm | Low tide at 3:44 am & 4:07 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 17.2 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bithewold – Panoramic View from 6 pm to 8 pm

Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Never Gonna Snow Again, Charlatan, Of Animals And Men

Landing – Jake Kulak at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm

Tiverton Library Services – Movie Night featuring Nomadland at 6 pm

City & Government

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Scenic Aquidneck Coalition celebrates the completion of burying utilities along Middletown’s Third Beach and Paradise Valley

On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916

Just Sold: 30 homes sold in Newport County this past week

Guest View – Newport Polo: What’s Up Newp was a catalyst in ‘Bon Voyage” Polo Gala success story

Study: COVID-19 cost Rhode Island’s hospitality and tourism industry $2.2 billion in 2020

Now Hiring: 103 job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Straight No Chaser’s “Back In The High Life Tour” coming to Mohegan Sun Arena November 26th

What’s Up This Week: Things to do, live music, and more (August 24 – 29)

Planet Fitness to open a new club in Wakefield

Suicide prevention bill named for Portsmouth teen signed into law

Recent Local Obituaries

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

ICYMI: Popular on What’s Up Newp Right Now

We’ll See You Out There