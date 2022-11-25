The City of Newport announced at 10:23 am that the annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade will be postponed to Saturday, December 3.

“We’re sorry to report that due to expected gale force winds, tonight’s Illuminated Boat Parade has been rescheduled to Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 6:15 p.m., weather permitting,” the City says in the press release. “The decision to reschedule the popular holiday tradition was made out of an abundance of caution after the National Weather Service issued a Small Craft Advisory for Narragansett Bay beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25th until 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26th”.

The City says that those who signed up to participate in this year’s parade are invited to join in the festivities next weekend.” Please note that the Newport Yacht Club will NOT be open for public viewing, however, the Harbormaster’s Office will accept non-perishable food items for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry all week long during normal business hours”.

The Newport Harbormaster’s Office, along with the event organizers, appreciates your understanding and wish you a happy, safe holiday weekend, according to the City.

More from What’sUpNewp

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade postponed to Dec. 3

‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Nov. 25-27)

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26