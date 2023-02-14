The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.

Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties will offer almost 60 specialty burgers during the Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest that begins Friday.

Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.

‘Stouts & Snouts’ to benefit Potter League for Animals.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has joined the lengthy list of Boston players who won’t be available for the NBA-leading Celtics’ game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

McGuire, who majored in Higher Ed/Student Personnel, received a Master of Arts degree in the Graduate School.

As millions of Americans struggle to afford necessary prescriptions, Sen. Louis DiPalma and Rep. Teresa Tanzi have introduced two bills that would lower prescription costs for Rhode Islanders by looking to Canada.

Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), who began her second term in the House of Representatives last month, has joined the Health and Human Services Committee, the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Corporations Committee.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Rhode Island with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes.

Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.

The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.

Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time.

Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers.

Jamestown resident William Pierce has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Two legislators, who are planning to introduce a ranked-choice voting bill this week, will host a Valentine’s Day ranked-choice chocolate election today at the State House to illustrate the way ranked-choice voting works.

Take a look at how things are shaping up in anticipation of this year’s Academy Awards.

Ongoing voter list maintenance supports accurate voter rolls

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.