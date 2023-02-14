WUN: Newport Police Chief Gary Silva will retire on Feb. 24; A look at the 4 homes across Newport County that changed hands last week
Plus: Rejects to host Stouts & Snouts; Savor the Flavor: Newport Burger Bender Contest returns for its sixth year from Feb. 17 – 26
Newport Police Chief Gary Silva will retire on Feb. 24
The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.
Savor the Flavor: Newport Burger Bender Contest returns for its sixth year from Feb. 17 – 26
Dozens of restaurants across Newport and Bristol counties will offer almost 60 specialty burgers during the Sixth Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest that begins Friday.
What Sold: 4 homes across Newport County changed hands last week
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of February 6 – 10, 2023.
Rejects Beer Co. to host ‘Stouts & Snouts’ on March 4
‘Stouts & Snouts’ to benefit Potter League for Animals.
Tatum heads list of Celtics unavailable for game vs. Bucks
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has joined the lengthy list of Boston players who won’t be available for the NBA-leading Celtics’ game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Portsmouth’s Marykate McGuire is among December 2022 graduates from University of Mississippi
McGuire, who majored in Higher Ed/Student Personnel, received a Master of Arts degree in the Graduate School.
Senator DiPalma, Representative Tanzi look to Canada for lower prescriptions drug costs
As millions of Americans struggle to afford necessary prescriptions, Sen. Louis DiPalma and Rep. Teresa Tanzi have introduced two bills that would lower prescription costs for Rhode Islanders by looking to Canada.
Representative McGaw appointed to four House committees
Representative McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton), who began her second term in the House of Representatives last month, has joined the Health and Human Services Committee, the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Corporations Committee.
Counties with the highest diabetes rate in Rhode Island
Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Rhode Island with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes.
Jonathan Richman added to 2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup
Jonathan Richman is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist known for his minimalist, acoustic sound and quirky, often humorous lyrics.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
The Newport Folk Festival began its tradition of a rolling lineup announcement for its 2023 festival on February 2.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band coming to Gillette Stadium on Aug. 24
Tickets for the 22 added North American shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning this Friday February 19 at 10am local time.
Newport, Jamestown, and Tiverton among 24 communities that will benefit from Public Housing Capital Fund
Public Housing Capital Fund will help 24 local housing authorities improve public housing and expand affordable housing opportunities for more RIers.
Jamestown’s William Pierce named to the President’s List at Western New England University
Jamestown resident William Pierce has been named to Western New England University’s President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Rhode Island Legislators will host a ‘Chocolate Election’ at the State House today to explain ranked-choice voting
Two legislators, who are planning to introduce a ranked-choice voting bill this week, will host a Valentine’s Day ranked-choice chocolate election today at the State House to illustrate the way ranked-choice voting works.
Movies most likely to win each major Oscar category
Take a look at how things are shaping up in anticipation of this year’s Academy Awards.
Secretary of State Amore announces results of recent voter list maintenance efforts
Ongoing voter list maintenance supports accurate voter rolls
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
What’s Up This Week: Feb. 13 – 19
Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Oscar Shorts, and more.