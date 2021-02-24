WUN Evening Update: Two jewels: ‘Satchel’ and Cardines Field; Tennis Hall Of Fame announces Class of 2021; Newport City Council meets tonight

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

Gerry Goldstein: Two jewels: ‘Satchel’ and Cardines Field

Class of 2021: Lleyton Hewitt, Original 9, and Dennis Van der Meer to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18

Watch Live: Newport City Council Meeting (Feb. 24 at 6:30 pm)

Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

The Public’s Radio: National urban planners push for equity in Newport’s North End redevelopment plan

Blackstone River Theatre presents Jake Blount, The Vox Hunters in Online Concert Feb 27th

Secretary Gorbea: It’s time to start returning Special Election Mail Ballots

- Advertisement -

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 24. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WPRI - These nursing home workers went above and beyond during pandemic – and would do it all again if they had to

East Bay RI - Last call for Lil' Bear

General Assembly

Salve Today

RI Monthly - RIBBA’s Scholarship Applications Open for Black High School Seniors

Thanks for reading,

~ Ryan

P.S. - If you appreciate what we do, here are a few ways that you can support WUN.

Give a gift subscription

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter

Advertise In This Newsletter