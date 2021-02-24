WUN Evening Update: Two jewels: ‘Satchel’ and Cardines Field; Tennis Hall Of Fame announces Class of 2021; Newport City Council meets tonight
The Latest From What’s Up Newp
Gerry Goldstein: Two jewels: ‘Satchel’ and Cardines Field
Class of 2021: Lleyton Hewitt, Original 9, and Dennis Van der Meer to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Gillette Stadium to Host Hot Wheels Ultimate Drive-Thru March 19 through April 18
Watch Live: Newport City Council Meeting (Feb. 24 at 6:30 pm)
Department of Health releases updated COVID-19 data by city, town
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
The Public’s Radio: National urban planners push for equity in Newport’s North End redevelopment plan
Blackstone River Theatre presents Jake Blount, The Vox Hunters in Online Concert Feb 27th
Secretary Gorbea: It’s time to start returning Special Election Mail Ballots
COVID-19
Elsewhere
WPRI - These nursing home workers went above and beyond during pandemic – and would do it all again if they had to
East Bay RI - Last call for Lil' Bear
General Assembly
Sugary drinks tax legislation introduced to help advance public health in Rhode Island
Rep. Hull announces RI Health and Educational Building Corporation grant to The Groden Network
Salve Today
Senior Summit will offer week-long virtual programming for post-college career success
Dr. Colbert Cairns publishes new essay on the enduring inspiration of Queen Esther
RI Monthly - RIBBA’s Scholarship Applications Open for Black High School Seniors
