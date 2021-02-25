WUN Evening Update: State-run vaccine site to open in Middletown; Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 workshop
The Latest From What’s Up Newp
State-run vaccine site to open in Middletown
Watch Live: Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 25 at 4:30 pm)
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28
Opinion: Waterfront charm on the chopping block
Watch Live: COVID-19 Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing (Feb. 25 at 1 pm)
Op-Ed: Charter school expansion would leave most children behind
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
On This Day In History – February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport
Aquidneck Land Trust now accepting applications for grants from the Merritt Neighborhood Fund
SkillsRI launches free CNA training & pathway to earning CNA license for Rhode Islanders
COVID-19
Data as of Feb. 25. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Elsewhere
WPRI - McKee, Alexander-Scott hail rising vaccination rates in RI; HS football, lacrosse to resume
WPRI - US Senate to take preliminary vote on Raimondo nomination Monday
ecoRI News in Middletown - Green Infrastructure Cleans Nursery’s Runoff
General Assembly - Speaker Shekarchi, Rep. Williams, Sen. Mack announce Walmart Foundation grant for RI African Heritage History Education curriculum for public schools
AP - State to allow limited return of fans to Fenway, Gillette
RI Monthly - United Way Kicks Off Twenty-One Day Equity Challenge
