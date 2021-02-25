WUN Evening Update: State-run vaccine site to open in Middletown; Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 workshop

Good evening,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines on whatsupnewp.com, a check on the latest COVID-19/vaccine data, and a recap of some other headlines out there.

The Latest From What’s Up Newp

State-run vaccine site to open in Middletown

Watch Live: Newport City Council to host COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 25 at 4:30 pm)

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 26 – 28

Opinion: Waterfront charm on the chopping block

Watch Live: COVID-19 Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing (Feb. 25 at 1 pm)

Op-Ed: Charter school expansion would leave most children behind

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

On This Day In History – February 25, 1842: Ida Lewis born in Newport

Aquidneck Land Trust now accepting applications for grants from the Merritt Neighborhood Fund

SkillsRI launches free CNA training & pathway to earning CNA license for Rhode Islanders

COVID-19

Data as of Feb. 25. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Elsewhere

WPRI - McKee, Alexander-Scott hail rising vaccination rates in RI; HS football, lacrosse to resume

WPRI - US Senate to take preliminary vote on Raimondo nomination Monday

ecoRI News in Middletown - Green Infrastructure Cleans Nursery’s Runoff

General Assembly - Speaker Shekarchi, Rep. Williams, Sen. Mack announce Walmart Foundation grant for RI African Heritage History Education curriculum for public schools

AP - State to allow limited return of fans to Fenway, Gillette

RI Monthly - United Way Kicks Off Twenty-One Day Equity Challenge



