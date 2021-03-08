WUN Evening Update: March 8
Governor McKee will announce on Tuesday a statewide initiative to vaccinate teachers, school staff, and child care providers; 37 hotels across Rhode Island will participate in the 2nd annual Hotel Wee
Good Evening,
Here’s a look at our latest headlines, the latest COVID-19 data, and some other headlines out there.
The Latest on WhatUpNewp.com
Governor McKee will announce on Tuesday a statewide initiative to vaccinate teachers, school staff, and child care providers
Narragansett Beer names Lee Lord as new head brewer
Reminder: ‘Spring Forward’ this weekend; check smoke detectors, too
Women’s History Month: Meet Miss Johnson and Miss Wales
37 hotels across Rhode Island will participate in the 2nd annual Hotel Week RI
Ideas Wanted: Social Enterprise Greenhouse launches new program to help people test ideas for starting a business
What Sold: 23 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 1 – 8)
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
What’s Up in Newport County this week: March 8 – 14
What’s Up in Newport County today: Monday, March 8
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Collard Greens
Middletown salutes a tireless advocate
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Elsewhere
WPRI - Nurse spearheads helmet donation for local group with passion for cycling
General Assembly - House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force meets on Wednesday for an update on vaccine program and public comment
Naval War College - Naval War College Holds Virtual Graduation for March 2021 Graduates
AP - Offshore wind project off Martha’s Vineyard nears approval
