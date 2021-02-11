WUN Evening Update: Boil water advisory mostly rescinded; R.I. eases restrictions on businesses, venues, and social gathering size

Good Evening,

1 - The Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for all of Newport and a portion of Middletown has been rescinded for all customers except for those located on Warner Street between Gould Street and Bayview Avenue. The customers still subject to the precautionary advisory have been contacted by Newport Water Staff. Rescinding the advisory means you no longer need to boil water before using.

2 - For the second week in a row, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and Rhode Island Commerce announced during their weekly COVID-19 press briefing that restrictions would further loosen on venues and businesses in the state.

With the new guidance, that goes into effect beginning tomorrow, also came an increase in social gathering size – moving from just those to those within your household to 2 households when indoors and 3 households when outdoors.

3 - Newport City Council met at 4:30 pm to receive a COVID-19 crisis update from City Manager Joe Nicholson. Among the information shared during the nearly twenty-minute update, Nicholson said that beginning next week the City of Newport will begin receiving 170 doses of vaccine per week (for the next 4 weeks) to administer to those 75+. Watch the update below.

4 - Beginning at 5 pm, City Council will host a discussion (video also above) on the applicants for the one vacancy open on the Planning Board. The nine applicants are Christopher Daly, Kett Murphy, Amanda Ward, Derek Grinkin, Tom Gibson, William Lloyd, Margaret Polski, Michael Ryan, and Anand Toprani.

Our friends at Rhode Island Monthly have the story behind West Place Animal Sanctuary in Tiverton.

The world is learning at this hour that Jazz legend Chick Corea, a frequent guest at Newport Jazz Festival, passed away on Tuesday. He was 79.

That’s going to do it for this evening, have a great Thursday night.

~ Ryan