WUN Evening News: What's Up this week; Latest COVID-19 and vaccine data

Good evening,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines on whatsupnewp.com.

The Latest From WUN

- Advertisement -

What’s Up in Newport County This Week: Feb. 15 – 21

Ma’s Donuts closes business until further notice, due to COVID-19

LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 18 at 4:30 pm)

State Arts Council’s grant applications now open for five arts grant programs

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss upcoming bonds on WhatsUpNewp videocast on Thursday

What Sold: 8 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 7 -14)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Dropkick Murphys to Livestream “Still Locked Down” on St. Patrick’s Day 2021

List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island

Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on February 16

Obituary: Richard Harvey Mosher

LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 18 at 1 pm)

What’s Up Newp live video conversation ‌to‌ ‌explore‌ ‌$60‌ ‌million‌ ‌Industrial‌ ‌Facilities‌ ‌Bond‌ ‌

Newport Music Festival’s new executive director joins WUN for a live video conversation, Feb. 17

WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski

Gerry Goldstein: In a word, some private information

Concert Photos: Neal and the Vipers at the Narrows Center (2-12-21)

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sponsor Message: Your home today is worth more now than it has even been before and if you’re considering selling, now is certainly a good time to have a conversation about taking that first step. For a complimentary evaluation of what your home may be worth, contact Tyler Bernadyn of the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max today.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 15.

More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Looking Ahead

We have a full week of live virtual video conversations coming up for you;

On Tuesday at 2 pm, Gavin Black , president of the Rhode Island Ports Coalition, will join WUN to talk about the $60 million Industrial Facilities Infrastructure bond issue that is part of the $400 million March 2nd bond referenda. Story.

On Tuesday at 7 pm, RI-based Actor/Voice Over artist Marilyn Busch will join WUN for a conversation. Busch recently appeared in "The Polka King" and "Vault," the story of the Bonded Vault robbery.

On Wednesday at 11 am, Gillian Friedman Fox , the newly appointed executive director of the Newport Music Festival, will join WUN. Story.

On Wednesday at 3:30 pm, Christine Lajewski , a horror novelist and short story writer, joins WUN in its authors’ series. Story.

On Thursday at 3 pm, R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will join us to discuss the bonds that appear on the March 2 Special Election ballot. Story.

~ Besides those fun conversations, What’s Up Newp will also bring you live videos of these updates on our website as they happen.

On Thursday at 1 pm, RIDOH will host a press briefing to provide a COVID-19 update

On Thursday at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.

That’s going to do it for this edition, thanks for reading to the end.

~ Ryan

Become A Paid Subscriber/What’s Up Newp Supporter / Advertise In This Newsletter