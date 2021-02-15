WUN Evening News: What's Up this week; Latest COVID-19 and vaccine data
What’s Up in Newport County This Week: Feb. 15 – 21
Ma’s Donuts closes business until further notice, due to COVID-19
LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council hosts COVID-19 Crisis Update (Feb. 18 at 4:30 pm)
State Arts Council’s grant applications now open for five arts grant programs
General Treasurer Seth Magaziner to discuss upcoming bonds on WhatsUpNewp videocast on Thursday
What Sold: 8 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 7 -14)
COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data
Dropkick Murphys to Livestream “Still Locked Down” on St. Patrick’s Day 2021
List: States with travel restrictions upon entry to Rhode Island
Actress Marilyn Busch to join What’s Up Newp for a live video conversation on February 16
Obituary: Richard Harvey Mosher
LIVE ON WUN: Rhode Island Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 update (Feb. 18 at 1 pm)
What’s Up Newp live video conversation to explore $60 million Industrial Facilities Bond
Newport Music Festival’s new executive director joins WUN for a live video conversation, Feb. 17
WhatsUpNewp’s Authors’ Series continues with novelist Christine Lajewski
Gerry Goldstein: In a word, some private information
Concert Photos: Neal and the Vipers at the Narrows Center (2-12-21)
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Judas and the Black Messiah”
COVID-19 in Rhode Island
Data as of Feb. 15.
Looking Ahead
We have a full week of live virtual video conversations coming up for you;
On Tuesday at 2 pm, Gavin Black, president of the Rhode Island Ports Coalition, will join WUN to talk about the $60 million Industrial Facilities Infrastructure bond issue that is part of the $400 million March 2nd bond referenda. Story.
On Tuesday at 7 pm, RI-based Actor/Voice Over artist Marilyn Busch will join WUN for a conversation. Busch recently appeared in "The Polka King" and "Vault," the story of the Bonded Vault robbery.
On Wednesday at 11 am, Gillian Friedman Fox, the newly appointed executive director of the Newport Music Festival, will join WUN. Story.
On Wednesday at 3:30 pm, Christine Lajewski, a horror novelist and short story writer, joins WUN in its authors’ series. Story.
On Thursday at 3 pm, R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will join us to discuss the bonds that appear on the March 2 Special Election ballot. Story.
~ Besides those fun conversations, What’s Up Newp will also bring you live videos of these updates on our website as they happen.
On Thursday at 1 pm, RIDOH will host a press briefing to provide a COVID-19 update
On Thursday at 4:30 pm, Newport City Council will receive a COVID-19 update from City Manager Joe Nicholson.
