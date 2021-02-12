WUN Evening News: RIDOH with an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts; Things to do this weekend

Good evening,

Here’s a look at the latest headlines on whatsupnewp.com.

The Latest From WUN

Where You Can Get Vaccinated: RIDOH provides an update on Rhode Island’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 12 – 14

12 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 13 – 14)

Six Picks Music – Valentine’s Day Edition: Bill Harley, Grace Potter, and Judy Collins

DEM conducting a survey to gather public input on food trucks in Rhode Island State Parks

Newport Art Museum to host Funda Story Camp with the RI Black Storytellers

COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Home on Carroll Avenue in Newport sells for $2.6 million

Op-Ed: Moratorium on for-profit hospital transfer will protect health care system for Rhode Islanders

Income tax filing season now open in Rhode Island

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County accepting applications for its 5th annual Tinney Family Arts Scholarship

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere

The Boston Globe - Newport’s Winter Festival 2021 is cancelled, but there’s still plenty to explore

General Assembly - House COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force meets next week for an update on vaccine distribution

WPRI - Harvard gives RI an ‘F’ for vaccine rollout so far; Mass. fails, too

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 12. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

Here is a visual of the culprit of this week’s water main break in Newport.

The City of Newport today provided us this photo of the section of pipe that failed near the intersection of Gould and Warner Streets earlier this week, prompting a precautionary boil water advisory for the area.

“As is too often the case, the timing of the failure came when conditions were at their most challenging with City crews battling subfreezing temperatures and upwards of 6 inches of snow and ice still on the ground,” Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the city writes.

The section of pipe has since been replaced and the precautionary boil water advisory has been lifted.

That’s going to do it for this edition, thanks for reading!

~ Ryan