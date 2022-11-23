Good Afternoon,

🎅 With the holiday season officially upon us, the City of Newport has announced that it is once again busy preparing for the return of Santa’s nightly rides. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6th, Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods.

⛪ Pope Francis has named a Catholic priest from New York to succeed Rhode Island Bishop Thomas Tobin when the conservative cleric retires, potentially next year.

🏠 New Shoreham has the fastest growing home-prices in the area.

🛍️ The holiday shopping season is upon us. Supply chain issues may impact big box stores, but there are dozens of local options out there for finding great gifts for family and friends. Each week between now and Christmas, we’ll select six of our favorites in different categories from Aquidneck Island and beyond. This week, we present some of our favorite art and gift shops.

🦃 Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving:

“This Thanksgiving, Rhode Islanders across our 39 cities and towns will come together and celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones to share all they have to be thankful for. “As we count our blessings this Thanksgiving, let us take time to reflect on the meaning of this special holiday – it is a cherished opportunity to think back on the special people and significant moments in our lives that we are grateful for and give thanks for all they have done and continue to do for us. “On behalf of my wife Susan and my children Matthew and Kara, we wish each and every Rhode Islander a very healthy, joyous, and happy Thanksgiving.”

The Latest Headlines on What’sUpNewp

Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health

Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44

Joely Rodríguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract

Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell

DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday

Weather forecast for Newport County

Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say

RIDE funds 19 providers to deliver high-quality Adult Education programming

$1.4 million awarded to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds in Rhode Island

850 Scouts prepare creative Thanksgiving feasts over campfires

Shop Local “Six Picks” – Art and Gift shops in Newport and beyond

Genova welcomes the world with The Ocean Race

Megs’ Aussie Milk Bar is for sale

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

Talking turkey! How the Thanksgiving bird got its name (and then lent it to film flops)

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Harold

Recent Local Obituaries

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27

Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24

Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26

2

SAVE

CROSS-POST