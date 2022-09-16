WUN Afternoon Update: Sept. 16
Catch up on the top stories of the week and take a look at all that's happening this weekend.
Good Afternoon,
Here’s a look at the latest headlines from What’sUpNewp;
The Latest from What’sUpNewp
Top stories this week on What’sUpNewp
RIDOH reports Rhode Island’s first human case of West Nile Virus in 2022
Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Sept. 17 – 24)
Rhode Island monkeypox weekly update
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Rhode Island
Rhode Island Foundation inviting South County residents to share ideas at a free community dinner on Sept. 20
USA to take on Argentina at Newport Polo on Saturday
Newport International Boat Show announces ‘Newport For New Products’ award winners
The history of voting in the United States
Could you pass the U.S. citizenship test?
Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants
Theater Review: ‘TINA: The Tina Turner Musical’ powerful at PPAC
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 16 – 18
‘Six Picks’ Oktoberfests in Newport County and beyond – Fall celebrations commence
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 16-18)
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (September 16-18)
Newport International Boat Show returns to downtown Newport this weekend
USA to take on Argentina at Newport Polo on Saturday
U.S. Naval War College to host World War I era Army-Navy baseball game at Cardines Field on Sept. 16
Seven restaurants will host unique dining experiences for Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival
RI Philharmonic Orchestra to honor The Beach Boys at Pawtucket performance Saturday Sept. 17
Public invited to tour nine historic Little Compton properties on September 17
RI VegFest’s ‘RI VegtoberFest’returns to Trinity Beer Garden on September 17
Rhode Island's 44th Annual Heritage Festival will take place on September 17th at the WaterFire Arts Center
Inaugural Newport Oktoberfest to take place at Fort Adams on September 18
Bristol Porchfest returning Sunday, September 18
Our website doesn’t have a paywall and all of our content is free to read. Reader support powers our newsroom. If you like what we do, a contribution makes a big difference, and any amount helps us keep covering all things Newport.
What’sUpNewp has been your local, independent source for What’s Up in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond since 2012. Owned & Published by Ryan Belmore.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.