✨ Newport City Council-elect will meet on November 29 to meet and discuss with the current city solicitor, probate court judge, and municipal court judge the responsibilities and duties of said positions.
🌿 Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation’s Office of Cannabis Regulation announced this morning that five licensed medical marijuana compassion centers have received state approval to begin selling adult-use marijuana on or after December 1.
🇺🇸 President Joe Biden‘s family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year.
📺 Famous Entertainment takes you inside Judge Judy’s Newport home.
➡️ Here’s your opportunity to buy Megs Aussie Milk Bar.
🦃 Seamen’s Church Institute is offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving.
🐶 Meet your new best friend, King– this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving
Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – Nov. 22
Letter To The Editor: Thanks from Senator-elect Ujifusa
Newport City Council-elect to meet on Nov. 29
Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving
Weather forecast for Newport County
RIDOH issues reminder about proper use of antibiotics
Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition: ‘Social Fabric: Textiles and Contemporary Issues’
Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1
Why is turkey the main dish on Thanksgiving?
Adoptable Dog of the Week: King
Major TV debuts from the year you were born
Pete and Ron Cardi join WUN on Nov. 22: Giving back to the community
Providence among metros where homes are selling for the most over asking price
DeRozan scores 28 as Bulls stop Celtics’ 9-game win streak
Bergeron gets 1,000th point, streaking Bruins beat Lightning
Kansas St. subdues Rhode Island early in 77-57 win
Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24
Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24
Now Hiring: 50+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27
Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
