Good Afternoon,

🛍️ With the gift-giving season finally here, there will be lots of opportunities to shop locally. We’re highlighting a few events that feature local crafts and merchants along with a lot more happening around Rhode Island this weekend. Read More - > Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (November 17-20)

✍️ Middletown Town Councilwoman Barbara VonVillas is weighing in on regionalization → Take my word for it – School Regionalization is not dead, it is just waiting for a remake

🏦 People’s Credit Union is inviting the community to be a part of this history by contributing items to the capsule and will be collecting items through December 31, 2022. Read More → People’s Credit Union invites the community to contribute to its Centennial Time Capsule

🏆 Alexander Rinaldi, a mechanical engineer in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonars Systems Department, recently won the 2021 American Society of Naval Engineers Rosenblatt Young Naval Engineer Award.

📰 Gannett, the parent company of Newport Daily News, Providence Journal and 200+ other publications, is planning another round of news layoffs at the beginning of December.

🌎 ecoRI News reports that there’s no room for doom and gloom in climate talks.

👏 The Town of Middletown shares on its website that the Middletown High football team took time out this week from practicing for Saturday's Division III championship game by distributing turkeys and sides to the needy as part of Bob's Big Give annual Thanksgiving Blitz. Good work, Islanders!

The Latest from What’sUpNewp

Hospital and state leaders call on Rhode Islanders to seek medical care in the right place

Forensic genealogy leads to arrest in 1987 sex assault case

Weather forecast for Newport County

Letter: Take my word for it – School Regionalization is not dead, it is just waiting for a remake

How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week

Home on Seven Mile Road in Scituate sells for $1.8 million, it’s the most expensive home to sell in that town in MLS history

People’s Credit Union invites the community to contribute to its Centennial Time Capsule

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (November 17-20)

Providence man who trafficked fentanyl and possessed illegal gun with a large capacity magazine sentenced to serve 6 years in state prison

11th Hour Racing Team in final preparations ahead of The Ocean Race

Providence, a 20-month-old Masai giraffe, arrives at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Woonsocket man admits to participating in fentanyl distribution conspiracy

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 18 – 20

Weekend Weather Forecast: Nov. 18 – 20

The World Cup is the most-watched sporting event internationally—here’s how it stacks up to other US events

Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

Middletown moving forward to improve schools, say how will be answered quickly

Industries with the most workplace injuries in Rhode Island

Newport Public Schools: Superintendent’s Community Update – November 16

List: Newport among 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Recent Local Obituaries

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov: 14 – 20

Les Misérables returning to PPAC November 15-20

Theater Review: Les Misérables begins a thrilling run at PPAC

Newport City Council-elect to hold a caucus on Nov. 15 to informally elect Chair, Vice-Chair

Magic of Lights returns to Gillette Stadium Nov. 18 – Dec. 31

Salve Hockey Team will host its 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Nov. 19

‘Sparkling Lights at The Breakers’ opens on November 19, and promises to be bigger and brighter than ever

Lippitt House Museum to host ‘House at Work Tour’ on Nov. 19

Newport Live to present three concerts at the Jamestown Arts Center

TICKET GIVEAWAY: Catching up with Erin McKeown, playing Jamestown Arts Center Nov. 19

What's Up Interview: Dick Lynn of Newport Live on 'Women's Voices' series coming to Jamestown Arts Center

What’s Up Interview: Craig O’Keefe of ‘The Sixties Show,’ coming to Jane Pickens November 20

The Sixties Show is coming to The JPT on November 20