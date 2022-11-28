Good Afternoon,

🗳️ Newport’s new City Council will be sworn into office by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Thursday.

🎅 Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 3 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.

🏒 The Salve Regina University’s Seahawks’ Men’s Hockey Team and its supporters raised over $10,000 for Newport Mental Health through its 2nd annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday, Nov. 19.

⚓ The Naval War College Museum today announced that it is honored to present its newest exhibition, “Winds of Change: USS Constellation and the Dawn of the Modern Navy”.

👮 Through December 20, Middletown Police are collecting unwrapped gifts, gift cards, and monetary donations for less fortunate families in town.

🎄 On Tap This Week & Weekend: Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting, SantaCon, and more. Get the full rundown → What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

The Latest Headlines on What’sUpNewp

New Newport City Council will be sworn into office on Dec. 1

Salve Hockey Team helps raise more than $10,000 for Newport Mental Health

CCRI earns Most Engaged Campus Distinction by ALL IN’s Campus Democracy Challenge

Weather forecast for Newport County

Senator Reed sets the stage for Trinity Rep’s $500,000 Federal Earmark to renovate historic theater

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

MLK Center announces USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program

Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Gillette Stadium in August

MVYRADIO awards fourth quarter ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants

The Killers will perform at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 17

Winds of Change: Naval War College Museum announces a new exhibit featuring USS Constellation

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission announces annual essay contest; December 15 deadline for submissions

Opinion: One in three households can’t afford adequate food and our food banks need help

New solo show opens on Bellevue Ave.

What Sold: 10 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 21 – 25)

Recent Local Obituaries

Happening This Week & Weekend

State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting scheduled for Nov. 30

Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade postponed to Dec. 3

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Annual Lucy's Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton's Beach on Dec. 3

Maher Center’s Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn returns Dec. 3 – 4