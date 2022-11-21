Good Afternoon,

🎄 What’s on tap this Thanksgiving Week? Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic at Long Wharf Ball, Seal Tours, and more. Get the full rundown here - What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27

🍗 Still coming up with plans for dining on Thanksgiving? Here’s where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

⛸️ 🏃‍♂️ Speaking of Thanksgiving Day , Newport County YMCA will host its 37th Annual Pie Run in the morning and the Ice Skating Rink at Newport Harbor Island Resort will open.

💻 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 50+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport

🏠 On the real estate front, six homes in Newport, seven homes in Portsmouth, and three homes in Tiverton changed hands last week. No transactions were recorded in Middletown, Jamestown, or Little Compton.

👉 A Portsmouth teen has been chosen to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Rhode Island Monthly has the story.

🦭 On November 27, a Save The Bay education vessel will depart from Bowen’s Ferry Landing in Newport Harbor, marking the organization’s 22nd seal tour season in the “City by the Sea.”

Photo Credit: Save The Bay

Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26