World No. 17 Tommy Paul commits to Infosys Hall of Fame Open Player Field
Governor McKee issues Official Writ of Election for First Congressional District Seat
The Latest
World No. 17 Tommy Paul commits to Infosys Hall of Fame Open Player Field
At No. 17 in the world, Paul is in the midst of a breakout season after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.
Counties with the most farmland in Rhode Island
In Rhode Island, there are 8,549,170 acres of farmland, with common soybeans being the most common crop.
Rhode Island launches Online Medical Marijuana Card Registration System
The web-based portal will shorten processing time and eliminate the need to fill out and mail paper documents.
DEM urges the public not to remove fawns and other baby animals from the wild
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is again cautioning the public not to assume that finding a baby animal means it needs to be rescued.
Governor McKee issues Official Writ of Election for First Congressional District Seat
Congressman Cicilline’s resignation was effective at the close of the legislative day of May 31, 2023.
From Stonewall to today: 50+ years of modern LGBTQ+ history
To learn more about LGBTQ+ history, Stacker combed through news reports and used data from GLSEN to compile over 50 years of LGBTQ+ progress. Read on to see the evolution of this movement from then to now.
25 LGBTQ+ people who changed the course of history
Read on to learn more about some of the most influential queer people in human history, and how they changed the world in one way or another.
What’s Up Today: Thursday, June 1
Women in Business Luncheon | Forum with Newport’s next Police Chief | Seven Seas Navigator returns to Newport | and more
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Newport County residents earn degrees from Salve Regina University
The following hometown residents were awarded degrees during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement ceremony held in Newport.
Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.
Recent Local Obituaries
Laurene D. Weeden
January 8, 1961 – May 24, 2023
Marguerite Sloan Bailey
March 21, 1928 – May 18, 2023
Leonard Francis Bucci
September 25, 1948 – May 20, 2023
Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now
Newport County Real Estate Market: A look at the 25 homes that sold last week
Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12
On the Market: A multi-family home just steps off of Bellevue Avenue, 7-9 Clay Street
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up This Week: May 30 – June 4
BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.
City of Newport will host a public community forum with finalists for Police Chief
The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department
Inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair to take place June 2 – 4
The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023. The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.
2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference to be held in Newport on June 3
The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.
Ukraine Polo Team to take on Team USA in Newport Polo season opener
Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.