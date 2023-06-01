The Latest

At No. 17 in the world, Paul is in the midst of a breakout season after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open in January.

In Rhode Island, there are 8,549,170 acres of farmland, with common soybeans being the most common crop.

The web-based portal will shorten processing time and eliminate the need to fill out and mail paper documents.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is again cautioning the public not to assume that finding a baby animal means it needs to be rescued.

Congressman Cicilline’s resignation was effective at the close of the legislative day of May 31, 2023.

To learn more about LGBTQ+ history, Stacker combed through news reports and used data from GLSEN to compile over 50 years of LGBTQ+ progress. Read on to see the evolution of this movement from then to now.

Read on to learn more about some of the most influential queer people in human history, and how they changed the world in one way or another.

Women in Business Luncheon | Forum with Newport’s next Police Chief | Seven Seas Navigator returns to Newport | and more

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following hometown residents were awarded degrees during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement ceremony held in Newport.

BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.

The forum, which is slated to be held on Thursday, June 1st at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chamber, is intended to provide residents an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates on topics including community policing, quality of life concerns, and their overall vision for the Department

The inaugural Newport Rare Book Fair will take place June 2 -4, 2023. The event will bring over 20 rare book dealers from across the United States to exhibit their books and ephemera.

The National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 from 8 am – 5 pm at the Sail Newport Marine Education and Recreation Center.

Newport Polo will host the Ukraine Polo Team on its only North American stop in its Global Goodwill Tour to open its 2023 season on Saturday, June 3, 2023.