❄️ In the midst of a relatively mild winter, Rhode Islanders are being warned to brace themselves for a potentially treacherous commute on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Bristol, Newport, and Block Island, which will be in effect from 9 pm on Monday until 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, residents of these areas can expect to see snow accumulate to between 4 and 6 inches in total. The snow is predicted to start falling between 10 pm and 1 am, and the heaviest snowfall and lowest visibility is anticipated to take place between Monday night and the early hours of Tuesday morning.

❄️❄️ There are already a number of snow-related closings and cancellations coming in for Tuesday → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays.

👉 Representative Lauren H. Carson (D. Dist. 75 – Newport) will host a constituent meeting today at 6 pm at Newport Public Library to discuss the results of her annual constituent survey. Rep. Carson welcomes all residents of District 75 for a conversation about the district’s priorities and any other issues they’d like to discuss.

🏫 The Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee will host a School Building Committee meeting today 5:30 pm in the cafeteria at Pell Elementary School. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda.

🎤 The 95th annual Winter Speaker Series at Newport Art Museum came to a close yesterday with Katherine Quinn, and her lecture about her husband, the late Anthony Quinn. Newport Art Museum writes on Facebook that they set records this year in attendance and “we are so thankful for our patrons and staff alike who keep this wonderful and educational tradition alive! See you next year!”

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 28, 03:00 AM EST until February 28, 01:00 PM EST

Today: NNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 7 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Snow, mainly after 11pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sunrise: 6:22 am | Sunset: 5:33 pm | 11 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:07 am & 1:31 pm | Low tide at 7:51 am & 6:25 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.1days, 47% lighting.

10 am to 5 pm: Community Mondays at The Huddle

6:30 pm: Lecture and Book Signing with Author Ashley Brown at International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 4:15 pm

Newport County Regional Special Education Program at 7 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

