Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 28. Today’s newsletter is 1,624 words - approximately an 8-minute read.

❄️ The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm this evening. Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 pm this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists. Read More

❄️ Just how much snow has fallen? Newport County saw 5.3 inches of snowfall at 1 ENE Newport as of 5:22 AM, making it the region with the highest snowfall in Rhode Island so far. See More → Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28

❄️ Today is a snow day for Newport, Jamestown, and Portsmouth Public Schools. It is a Distance Learning Day for Middletown and Little Compton Public Schools. Keep an eye on snow-related closings, cancellations, and parking bans here → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays.

🚌 RIPTA announced early this morning that Routes 13, 14, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30 and 64 are currently on a detour.

🍺 RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state! To learn more about the festivities, we spoke with Matt Gray, President of the RI Brewers Guild and owner and co-founder with his wife Katie, of Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth. Read Story → RI Craft Brewery Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing

🍔 A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition. See The Winners → Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions

🐶 On Tap For This Week: Blind Beer Tasting, The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more. Check out our full roundup → What’s Up This Week: Feb. 27 – March 5

🏘️ Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County → What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)

☘️ Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. More details → AOH Men’s Singers, AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during WUN’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar

👉 The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Read More→ Dave Rosenberg reflects on the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 28, 03:00 AM EST until February 28, 04:00 PM EST

Today: E wind 14 to 17 kt becoming NNE 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 3pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 5:34 pm | 11 hours and 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:06 am & 2:31 pm | Low tide at 9:15 am & 7:38 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.1days, 57% lighting.

Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 4:30 pm, To Leslie at 7:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

We published 25 stories over the weekend on WhatsUpNewp.com, here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.

🆕 The Latest

Routes 13, 14, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30 and 64 are currently on detour.

Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.

Newport County saw 5.3 inches of snowfall at 1 ENE Newport at 5:22 AM, making it the region with the highest snowfall in Rhode Island.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

California’s coronavirus emergency officially ends Tuesday, nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order and just days after the state reached the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the virus.

Pavel Zacha scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the league-leading Boston Bruins beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night for their seventh straight win.

Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career.

Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates.

Unfortunately, some of the most memorable weather is almost always extreme and occasionally disastrous—the freakish cold, the violent wind, and the devastatingly dry.

Events running at breweries statewide March 3-12

A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.

