Winter Weather Advisory continues | How much snow has fallen | Snow-related cancellations
Plus: Newport Burger Bender champions announced | RI Craft Brewery Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, February 28. Today’s newsletter is 1,624 words - approximately an 8-minute read.
❄️ The Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm this evening. Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 pm this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists. Read More
❄️ Just how much snow has fallen? Newport County saw 5.3 inches of snowfall at 1 ENE Newport as of 5:22 AM, making it the region with the highest snowfall in Rhode Island so far. See More → Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28
❄️ Today is a snow day for Newport, Jamestown, and Portsmouth Public Schools. It is a Distance Learning Day for Middletown and Little Compton Public Schools. Keep an eye on snow-related closings, cancellations, and parking bans here → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays.
🚌 RIPTA announced early this morning that Routes 13, 14, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30 and 64 are currently on a detour.
🍺 RI Craft Brewery Week begins this Friday. That means it’s time to celebrate the 35+ breweries around the state! To learn more about the festivities, we spoke with Matt Gray, President of the RI Brewers Guild and owner and co-founder with his wife Katie, of Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth. Read Story → RI Craft Brewery Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing
🍔 A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition. See The Winners → Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
🐶 On Tap For This Week: Blind Beer Tasting, The Annual Caribbean Party with The Ravers, Stouts & Snouts, Grand Marshal Roast, RI Craft Beer Week, and more. Check out our full roundup → What’s Up This Week: Feb. 27 – March 5
🏘️ Here’s a look at what homes changed hands last week in Newport County → What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)
☘️ Join What’sUpNewp from 4 pm to 6 pm on Friday, March 10th, the eve of the 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, at Midtown Oyster Bar for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! Once again, the celebration features a performance by the Ancient Order of Hibernian’s (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers. More details → AOH Men’s Singers, AOH Pipes & Drums to perform during WUN’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration at Midtown Oyster Bar
👉 The Newport Winter Festival celebrated its 35th annual event from February 17 to 26, 2023, and Dave Rosenberg, Director of the Newport Winter Festival, was thrilled with the outcome. Read More→ Dave Rosenberg reflects on the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 11am. Patchy fog. High near 39. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 32. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast
List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 28, 03:00 AM EST until February 28, 04:00 PM EST
Today: E wind 14 to 17 kt becoming NNE 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 3pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind around 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Patchy fog before 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:21 am | Sunset: 5:34 pm | 11 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:06 am & 2:31 pm | Low tide at 9:15 am & 7:38 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.1days, 57% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
6 pm: JAC Talk with Jean-Marc Superville Sovak and Peter Fay at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: RealTALK – Violence Against Women & the Role of “Upstanders” at Temple Shalom
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 4:30 pm, To Leslie at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 1 pm, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton School Committee at 6 pm
Middletown: Middletown School Committee Budget Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Cliff Walk Commission at 4:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Building Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pmSee the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
We published 25 stories over the weekend on WhatsUpNewp.com, here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.
🆕 The Latest
RIPTA to detour eight routes due to winter storm
Routes 13, 14, 21, 22, 27, 29, 30 and 64 are currently on detour.
Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 pm; an additional 1 – 3″ of snow possible
Snowfall is expected to continue until 7 PM EST this evening, with an additional accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. In addition, winds could gust up to 40 mph, causing further hazardous conditions for motorists.
Here’s how much snow has fallen across Rhode Island: Feb. 27 – 28
Newport County saw 5.3 inches of snowfall at 1 ENE Newport at 5:22 AM, making it the region with the highest snowfall in Rhode Island.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
From California to NY, storms ravage US from coast-to-coast
A winter storm warning covered parts of the Northeast, including Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, with heavy snow forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Sour Grapes: Art
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Final state emergencies winding down 3 years into pandemic
California’s coronavirus emergency officially ends Tuesday, nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order and just days after the state reached the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the virus.
Zacha helps Bruins beat Oilers 3-2 for 7th straight win
Pavel Zacha scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the league-leading Boston Bruins beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Monday night for their seventh straight win.
Knicks win 6th straight, drop Celtics from top spot in NBA
Jayson Tatum was gone a few minutes before the Boston Celtics relinquished the top spot in the NBA, thrown out of a game for the first time in his career.
Newport Irish Heritage Month will once again celebrate ‘All Things Irish’ throughout March
Throughout March, a wide variety of events will be taking place to celebrate Irish heritage, culture, and history, thanks to the efforts of local organizations such as the Museum of Newport Irish History, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.
Rhode Island, Massachusetts colleges have the highest graduation rates—here’s how every state compares
EDsmart used data from the Department of Education to see which states’ colleges have the highest graduation rates.
Notable weather events from the year you were born
Unfortunately, some of the most memorable weather is almost always extreme and occasionally disastrous—the freakish cold, the violent wind, and the devastatingly dry.
RI Craft Brewery Week begins March 3 – We speak with Matt Gray of Ragged Island Brewing
Events running at breweries statewide March 3-12
Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
A Newport and a Tiverton restaurant took top honors for best burgers after this year’s Newport Burger Bender’s fierce 10-day competition.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Elinore Noreen Soares
December 11, 1927 – February 26, 2023
📈 Popular Stories Right Now
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for Newport, Bristol, Block Island
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 20 – 24)
Discover Newport announces 2023 Newport Burger Bender Champions
📖 Further Reading
East Bay: Little Compton death ruled a murder
ecoRI: If Rhode Island Really Wants to Reduce Climate Emissions, New RIDOT Leadership Required
ecoRI: Ongoing Disregard for Environment Began With Firing of Proactive DEM Director
Salve Today: Pell Center lecture on American democracy, Ukraine moved to March 7
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.