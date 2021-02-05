Winter Storm Watch issued for Sunday; Le Vecina to continue as 'ghost kitchen' at Bar ‘Cino

Good Evening,

Here we “snow” again, looks like we’ll see some of the fluffy stuff on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, it’s in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday night.

The Winter Storm Watch forecast says “Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph”.

Here’s the current detailed weather forecast for your weekend, also from the National Weather Service.

Tonight - Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 14 mph.

Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday Night - A chance of snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday - Snow, mainly before 5 pm. High near 35. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Sunday Night - A chance of snow before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Northwest wind around 16 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.

The Latest WUN Headlines

Winter Storm “Watch” Issued for Sunday, February 7th, 4-8 inches Predicted

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the region for Sunday, February 7th. The storm is expected to impact all of Rhode Island including Newport.

10 Newport County Open Houses to check out this weekend (Feb. 6 – 7)

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a licensed realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Newport gives us 10 open houses to check out this weekend in Newport County.

Rhode Island Department of Health provides an update on COVID-19 vaccine efforts in the state

As of this afternoon, 82,078 people have received one dose of vaccine. A total of 31,578 people have received two doses of vaccine

Le Vecina to continue at Bar ‘Cino, will offer take-out and delivery

La Vecina, the authentic Mexican pop-up restaurant from Bar ‘Cino Executive Chef Mariana Gonzalez-Trasvina that What’s Up Newp first told you about on January 12, is continuing to offer its menu for take-out and delivery only.

Secretary of State’s Website offers a window into the state’s Black History

In this, Black History Month, the website offers another important resource, chronicling “the history of the African American experience in Rhode Island.”

TPG Marinas names Michael Hartman as General Manager of Champlin’s Marina & Resort on Block Island

Champlin’s is TPG Marinas’ inaugural portfolio asset. Hartman, who TPG Marinas calls a “seasoned hospitality expert”, will lead the team overseeing resort and marina operations.

Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of the February 9 mail ballot application deadline for Special Election

Mail ballot applications must be received by election officials by 4 p.m. on February 9, not postmarked.

New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport

The new exhibition features works of art by Rhode Island artists Karen Drysdale Harris, of Cranston, Felicia Megginson, of Providence, and Pneuhaus Collective, of East Providence, and will be on display through May 24.

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Feb. 5 – 7

Discover all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, Friday, February 5 - Sunday, February 7.

Commerce Board approves financing of Tidewater Landing Project

The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation Board of Directors today approved a financing plan for the Pawtucket Tidewater Landing development project.

More From WUN

Recent Local Obituaries

For the very latest news and information, visit www.whatsupnewp.com.

What Else Is Up Out There

The Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy’s lecture series will present its first lecture for the spring on Feb. 10, entitled “COVID-19 Vaccines: Rumors, Disinformation and the Truth” with Dr. Megan Ranney. (Salve Today)

Rep. Michelle McGaw (D-Dist. 71, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton) has been named to House committees on State Government and Elections, Veterans’ Affairs (General Assembly)

Speed Versus Equity: How the Rhode Island vaccine rollout has been slowed by a targeted approach (WPRI)

Team effort allows the University of Rhode Island to hit the goal of offering fall in-person classes (URI Today)

COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Data as of Feb. 5. More data here - COVID-19 in Rhode Island: The latest data

That’s All For Now

That’s going to do it for this Friday. We’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning around 7 am. Of course, we’ll be keeping an eye on what’s to come for snow on Sunday.

T.G.I.F.,

~ Ryan

P.S. - Did someone forward this to you?