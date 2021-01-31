Winter Storm Warning issued; Live Blog: Snow-Related Cancellations, Closures, and Delays

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 7 am on Monday to 1 am on Tuesday.

At 4:53 pm, the latest Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service says that heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulation of 6 to 12” possible across Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. Winds gusts as high as 50 mph are possible.

Parking bans are already in place for Portsmouth and Middletown.

Many schools, including Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth, have shifted to distance learning on Monday.

Detailed Forecast - National Weather Service

Tonight - A chance of snow, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Monday - Snow, mainly after 7am. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 36. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches possible.

Monday Night - Snow before 10pm, then rain and snow between 10pm and midnight, then rain likely after midnight. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 36. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday - Rain likely, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night - A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of rain showers between 7pm and 8pm, then a chance of snow showers after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

