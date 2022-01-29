Winter Storm Update: Snow totals, photo gallery, and more
Travel Ban extended until midnight tonight.
Good Evening! Ryan Belmore here at 4:43 pm on Saturday, January 29. Here’s the latest on the winter storm that’s significantly impacting Rhode Island today.
- - Governor McKee has extended the travel ban for all motor vehicles until midnight tonight.
- - So far the big snow accumulation winners are Warren at 21” of snow and Newport at 18” of snow. Of course, those numbers will continue to rise, as snow is still falling - Here’s how much snow has fallen so far across Rhode Island
- - WUN’s Sarah McClutchy has been out on the street. Take a look at her 10 am and 3:30 pm photo gallery - Photo Gallery: Snow blankets Newport during ‘Blizzard of 2022’ | Follow us on Instagram for more photos and videos.
Scroll down for more headlines, news, and information.
