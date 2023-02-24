Winter Festival Polo canceled on Feb. 25, still scheduled for Feb. 26
Plus: A look at all that's happening, new, and to do out there today; and this weekend.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, February 24. Today’s newsletter is 1,367 words - approximately a 7-minute read.
🏇🏽 Due to cold weather conditions in the forecast for Saturday, Newport Winter Festival and Newport Polo have canceled the scheduled Winter Festival Beach Polo. Winter Festival Beach Polo will resume on Sunday at 3 pm at Second Beach in Middletown.
🙏 Best of luck and congratulations to Newport Police Chief Gary Silva, who is retiring today after 40 years with the department! The City of Newport announced on Thursday that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.
🎵 Newport Live continues its winter series with Teddy Thompson this evening at 7:30 pm at the LaFarge Arts Center, 73 Pelham Street in Newport.
💰 A Newport man recently won $30,000 on a “Cash Bonanza” instant game ticket he bought at the 7-Eleven on Memorial Boulevard.
🏆 “So grateful for our entire team and community; while we don’t do it for the awards, the recognition from our peers means the world to us,” Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, producer of Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, shared with What’sUpNewp on the news that Newport Folk Festival was named Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance) at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards on Wednesday night. “We know we are a unique event in live music so it’s always a surprise. We hope to continue to make a difference and make Newport and Rhode Island proud of our festivals.”
🎵 Among the activities happening today as part of Newport Winter Festival is a comedy show with Marion Grodin & Paul D’Angelo at Hotel Viking, Bubblemania at Wyndham Newport Hotel, Comedy Jam with Josh Accordo at The Reef, and a Winter Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary. Here is today’s schedule.
🍔 Just three more days to have your say in who serves up the best burger in Newport and Bristol Counties. Forty-two local restaurants have thrown their buns in the ring, hoping to be crowned the best beef and non-beef burger in and around Newport! Try one. Try some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger! Check out the participating burgers.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from February 24, 05:00 AM EST until February 24, 07:00 PM EST
Today: Mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 29 by 5pm. Breezy, with a northwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 24, 06:00 AM EST until February 24, 10:00 PM EST
Today: WNW wind 14 to 17 kt increasing to 17 to 20 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 5:29 pm | 11 hours and 2 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:51 am & 11:19 pm | Low tide at 4:10 am & 4:04 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 18% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
6 pm: Book Signing: Cecelia Tichi – GILDED AGE COCKTAILS at Charter Books
6:30 pm: Bubblemania at Wyndham Newport Hotel
7 pm: Featured Musicians and Open Mic at Common Fence Point Community Center
7 pm: “Winter Celebration” Figure Skating Show at Newport Harbor Island Resort
7:30 pm: Newport Live Presents: Teddy Thompson – acoustic! at 73 Pelham Street
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8:30 pm: Comedy Show: Co-Headliners Marion Grodin & Paul D’Angelo at Hotel Viking
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Hotel Viking: Comedy Show: Co-Headliners Marion Grodin & Paul D’Angelo at 8:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb at 4 pm, Doctor Zhivago at 7 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Teledynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Live: Newport Live Presents: Teddy Thompson – acoustic! at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Christian Porter & Nyke Van Wyk from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Daniel Boucher and Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
No local meetings are scheduled.
🆕 The Latest
Winter Festival Polo canceled on Feb. 25, still scheduled for Feb. 26
Due to the cold weather forecasted for Saturday, February 25, polo has been canceled. It is still scheduled for Sunday, February 26 at 3 pm.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
DeBrusk scores late in 3rd period, Bruins edge Kraken 6-5
Jake DeBrusk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:38 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins edged the Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday night.
Tatum has 31, breaks tie late in OT, Celtics outlast Pacers
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Indiana Pacers 142-138 Thursday night.
NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals
The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade.
Inflation Reduction Act funds for climate-smart agriculture available for Rhode Island farmers
Funding Available for Farmers and Landowners
Hit man in political murder-for-hire sentenced to 20 years
Africa, already imprisoned in Rhode Island, was sentenced last week to a decade in prison over a pair of Connecticut robberies.
Capt. Ryan Duffy named interim Newport Police Chief
The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (Feb. 24-26)
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Little Compton is featured in the latest edition of Rhode Island PBS’s ‘Our Town’
Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
None new to share.
📈 Popular Stories Right Now
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
Castle Hill Inn unveils new Supper Club and Prix Fixe Lunch Menu
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Boston metro area
📖 Further Reading
WJAR: Portsmouth boy bullied for long hair is donating it to kids with cancer
WPRI: Months after homicide, victim’s friend still seeking answers
Salve Today: Spring 2023’s Multicultural Education Week brings exciting new changes
❗ There’s a ton going on this weekend; plan ahead with our roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.
What’s Up This Weekend: Feb. 23 – 26
On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo on 2nd Beach, Teddy Thompson, and more!