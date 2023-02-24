Good Morning! Today is Friday, February 24. Today’s newsletter is 1,367 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🏇🏽 Due to cold weather conditions in the forecast for Saturday, Newport Winter Festival and Newport Polo have canceled the scheduled Winter Festival Beach Polo. Winter Festival Beach Polo will resume on Sunday at 3 pm at Second Beach in Middletown.

🙏 Best of luck and congratulations to Newport Police Chief Gary Silva, who is retiring today after 40 years with the department! The City of Newport announced on Thursday that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.

🎵 Newport Live continues its winter series with Teddy Thompson this evening at 7:30 pm at the LaFarge Arts Center, 73 Pelham Street in Newport.

💰 A Newport man recently won $30,000 on a “Cash Bonanza” instant game ticket he bought at the 7-Eleven on Memorial Boulevard.

🏆 “So grateful for our entire team and community; while we don’t do it for the awards, the recognition from our peers means the world to us,” Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, producer of Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, shared with What’sUpNewp on the news that Newport Folk Festival was named Music Festival of The Year (Global; under 30k attendance) at the 34th Annual Pollstar Awards on Wednesday night. “We know we are a unique event in live music so it’s always a surprise. We hope to continue to make a difference and make Newport and Rhode Island proud of our festivals.”

🎵 Among the activities happening today as part of Newport Winter Festival is a comedy show with Marion Grodin & Paul D’Angelo at Hotel Viking, Bubblemania at Wyndham Newport Hotel, Comedy Jam with Josh Accordo at The Reef, and a Winter Hike at Norman Bird Sanctuary. Here is today’s schedule.

🍔 Just three more days to have your say in who serves up the best burger in Newport and Bristol Counties. Forty-two local restaurants have thrown their buns in the ring, hoping to be crowned the best beef and non-beef burger in and around Newport! Try one. Try some. Try them all. Then vote for your favorite burger! Check out the participating burgers.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 24, 06:00 AM EST until February 24, 10:00 PM EST

Today: WNW wind 14 to 17 kt increasing to 17 to 20 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:27 am | Sunset: 5:29 pm | 11 hours and 2 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:51 am & 11:19 pm | Low tide at 4:10 am & 4:04 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 18% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 27 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com, here’s a look at the latest since our last newsletter.

🆕 The Latest

Due to the cold weather forecasted for Saturday, February 25, polo has been canceled. It is still scheduled for Sunday, February 26 at 3 pm.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jake DeBrusk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:38 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins edged the Seattle Kraken 6-5 on Thursday night.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, including the final four in the last minute of overtime, and the Boston Celtics outlasted the Indiana Pacers 142-138 Thursday night.

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade.

Funding Available for Farmers and Landowners

Africa, already imprisoned in Rhode Island, was sentenced last week to a decade in prison over a pair of Connecticut robberies.

The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.

Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more

Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

📈 Popular Stories Right Now

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

WJAR: Portsmouth boy bullied for long hair is donating it to kids with cancer

WPRI: Months after homicide, victim’s friend still seeking answers

Salve Today: Spring 2023’s Multicultural Education Week brings exciting new changes

We’ll See You Out There

❗ There’s a ton going on this weekend; plan ahead with our roundup of all that’s happening, new, and to do out there.

On tap for this weekend – Newport Winter Festival, Newport Burger Bender, Newport Polo on 2nd Beach, Teddy Thompson, and more!