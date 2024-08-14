Want to see Sons of Cream on Sunday, August 18, at the Greenwich Odeum?

What’s Up Newp has a pair of tickets to give away, courtesy of the band and the Greenwich Odeum. This ticket offer is exclusive to What'sUpNewp Supporters as a thank you for supporting our local, independent online newsroom.

To enter, e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com with “S…