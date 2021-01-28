When will you get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? RIDOH provides an estimated timeline

Good Evening,

Rhode Island Department of Health held their weekly COVID-19 press briefing at 1 pm today, and it was packed with new news and information. Let’s dive into it.

1 - Plan announced for next phase of COVID-19 vaccine administration

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced a plan today for the next phase of the State’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

RIDOH says that the plan incorporates national public health guidance and local advisory committee input, making the vaccine available to Rhode Islanders over the coming months based on age, geography, and health status.

RIDOH says that the next phase of the vaccination campaign will likely begin in mid-February, depending on general vaccine availability. At that point, RIDOH says that access to vaccine will depend on three factors - age, high-risk conditions, and geography.

2 - Early closure advisory for restaurants, entertainment facilities, and other businesses will be lifted on Sunday

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott from the Rhode Island Department of Health had some good news for businesses today.

Effective Sunday, January 31, the early closure advisory in the state will be lifted, meaning restaurants and other establishments will no longer need to close at 10 pm on weekdays and 10:30 pm.

Besides restaurants and bars, the early closure advisory is also lifted for gyms and fitness centers, indoor sporting facilities, museums, historical sites, indoor recreation and entertainment facilities, and personal service businesses.

4 - Newport, Middletown to open joint vaccination site in Feb., vaccines for residents 75+ to begin next week

The COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Newport and Middletown - next week for those residents 75 years and older and in February to a regional COVID-19 vaccination center.

Recently, Newport and Middletown officials learned from the state that the communities would be responsible for dispensing COVID-19 vaccinations. During a series of video conferences this week, Newport and Middletown leaders agreed that more would be accomplished working together.

The City of Newport and Town of Middletown are planning to open a regional COVID-19 vaccination center in mid-February.

COVID-19 in Rhode Island (as of Jan. 28)

Snapshot

