What'sUpNewp Week in Review: May 26 - 31, 2024
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
In Newport, the construction of the city's first modern skatepark has begun, marking a significant milestone for the skateboarding community. The Friends of Newport Skatepark have tirelessly championed this project for over a decade, and the groundbreaking ceremony was a testament to their dedication.
Meanwhile, Rhode Island Slave History Medallions is honoring Juneteenth with a celebration and the inaugural Black history walking tours, shedding light on the often-overlooked stories of enslaved people in Newport.
Additionally, Sakonnet Vineyard, New England's oldest vineyard, has welcomed James Davids and Marissa Stashenko, founders of Anchor & Hope, to manage and oversee winemaking operations, promising a new era of sustainable farming and culinary experiences.
Top Stories
The Latest
$27 million in federal funding secured for major updates to the Mount Hope Bridge
From the base of the Mount Hope Bridge, U.S. Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) alongside Congressman Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Governor Dan McKee today highlighted $27 million in federal funding heading to Rhode Island to support much-needed improvements to the historic span connecting Bristol and Portsmouth.
Rhode Island secures $21 million boost for Biomedical Research
NIH grant to fund training and equipment for next-generation medical professionals
Obituary: Muriel Doval
May 30, 1950 — May 30, 2024
Makarewicz, Dudan lead NC State past Bryant 9-2 at Raleigh Regional
Alec Makarewicz had four hits and drove in three runs, Jacob Dudan threw three dominant innings of relief, and NC State defeated Bryant 9-2 on Friday night to wrap up the first day of the Raleigh Regional.
Salve Regina University baseball team defeats Birmingham Southern College in NCAA Division III College World Series
NCAA DIII CWS: Cirella’s squad spoils Cinderella’s story
Friends of Newport Skatepark celebrate groundbreaking ceremony for new Newport outdoor skatepark
At the active construction site, the countdown to completion is on, with the skatepark’s projected opening in early fall of 2024
80 high school students recognized for leadership, service, and academic achievement
Secretary of State presents awards to 80 outstanding high school students
Oldest living National Spelling Bee champion reflects on his win 70 years later
“It was, at the time, one of the greatest events of my life,” he said in an interview at his East Greenwich, Rhode Island home. “It’s still something that I remember fondly.”
RIDOT provides an update on the Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project
Daytime sitewide shoulder closures for fiber optic cable installations are scheduled Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
When Pride comes to town: The economic impact of Pride events
Pride events aren’t just great for celebrants; they’re great for host cities as well — at least judging by Lyft data, which shows a remarkable increase in ride activity during Pride parades.
Newport Weather: Mostly sunny this weekend
Chance of Rain Increases Sunday Night
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open House lineup across Newport County (June 1 – 2)
Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings in Newport County.
Providence woman charged with falsifying Nomination Papers
Holly McClaren accused of submitting fraudulent documents for Sabina Matos
Rhode Island FC announces David Peart as its new Club President
Proven executive brings over 30 years of sports business experience to the Ocean State
33rd Newport International Polo Season will kick off on June 1 with USA vs. Pakistan
Newport Polo will introduce the Pakistan Polo Team for Opening Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as the 38th nation to participate in the Newport International Polo Series Presented by Turkish Airlines.
Vermont becomes 1st state to enact law requiring oil companies pay for damage from climate change
Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.
Op-Ed: There are no Winners or Losers in Town Budgeting
By Barbara A. VonVillas, Middletown resident and Town Council member
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 30 – 31
Newport Police take two into custody.
Rhode Island Slave History Medallions honors Juneteenth with programming and inaugural Black history walking tours in Newport
Colonial Newport comes alive by remembering the lives of enslaved and free Black Newporters
The NBA Finals are set, with Boston set to face Dallas for the Larry O’Brien Trophy
Kyrie Irving returning to Boston. Luka Doncic’s first trip to the title round. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, getting another chance at a ring. Kristaps Porzingis facing his former team, too.
Jack Flaherty allows 1 hit over 6 2/3 innings and Tigers hit 3 home runs in 5-0 win over Red Sox
Jack Flaherty allowed one hit over 6 2/3 innings, Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene and Gio Urshela hit home runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Thursday night.
Trump found guilty: 5 key aspects of the trial explained by a law professor
The New York conviction of Trump is unlikely to end the legal saga, which could quickly be appealed and possibly rise to the level of the US Supreme Court.
Obituary: Albert “Al” A. Rosa Sr.
September 30, 1946 — May 29, 2024
Rhode Island Kids Count: Diving deeper into the Newport County numbers
Kids Count recently measured the health and well-being of children in 70 different areas. What’sUpNewp dives deeper into the Newport County numbers.
Senate passes Ujifusa bill to study statewide school transportation system
The Senate today approved a resolution sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa to create a joint legislative commission to study the statewide school transportation system.
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.