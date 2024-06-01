In Newport, the construction of the city's first modern skatepark has begun, marking a significant milestone for the skateboarding community. The Friends of Newport Skatepark have tirelessly championed this project for over a decade, and the groundbreaking ceremony was a testament to their dedication.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island Slave History Medallions is honoring Juneteenth with a celebration and the inaugural Black history walking tours, shedding light on the often-overlooked stories of enslaved people in Newport.

Additionally, Sakonnet Vineyard, New England's oldest vineyard, has welcomed James Davids and Marissa Stashenko, founders of Anchor & Hope, to manage and oversee winemaking operations, promising a new era of sustainable farming and culinary experiences.

Top Stories

The Latest

From the base of the Mount Hope Bridge, U.S. Senators Jack Reed (D-RI) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) alongside Congressman Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Governor Dan McKee today highlighted $27 million in federal funding heading to Rhode Island to support much-needed improvements to the historic span connecting Bristol and Portsmouth.

NIH grant to fund training and equipment for next-generation medical professionals

May 30, 1950 — May 30, 2024

Alec Makarewicz had four hits and drove in three runs, Jacob Dudan threw three dominant innings of relief, and NC State defeated Bryant 9-2 on Friday night to wrap up the first day of the Raleigh Regional.

NCAA DIII CWS: Cirella’s squad spoils Cinderella’s story

At the active construction site, the countdown to completion is on, with the skatepark’s projected opening in early fall of 2024

Secretary of State presents awards to 80 outstanding high school students

“It was, at the time, one of the greatest events of my life,” he said in an interview at his East Greenwich, Rhode Island home. “It’s still something that I remember fondly.”

Daytime sitewide shoulder closures for fiber optic cable installations are scheduled Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pride events aren’t just great for celebrants; they’re great for host cities as well — at least judging by Lyft data, which shows a remarkable increase in ride activity during Pride parades.

Chance of Rain Increases Sunday Night

Looking for a new place to call your own? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest listings in Newport County.

Holly McClaren accused of submitting fraudulent documents for Sabina Matos

Proven executive brings over 30 years of sports business experience to the Ocean State

Newport Polo will introduce the Pakistan Polo Team for Opening Day on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as the 38th nation to participate in the Newport International Polo Series Presented by Turkish Airlines.

Vermont has become the first state to enact a law requiring fossil fuel companies to pay a share of the damage caused by climate change after the state suffered catastrophic summer flooding and damage from other extreme weather.

By Barbara A. VonVillas, Middletown resident and Town Council member

Newport Police take two into custody.

Colonial Newport comes alive by remembering the lives of enslaved and free Black Newporters

Kyrie Irving returning to Boston. Luka Doncic’s first trip to the title round. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, getting another chance at a ring. Kristaps Porzingis facing his former team, too.

Jack Flaherty allowed one hit over 6 2/3 innings, Akil Baddoo, Riley Greene and Gio Urshela hit home runs and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 5-0 on Thursday night.

The New York conviction of Trump is unlikely to end the legal saga, which could quickly be appealed and possibly rise to the level of the US Supreme Court.

September 30, 1946 — May 29, 2024

Kids Count recently measured the health and well-being of children in 70 different areas. What’sUpNewp dives deeper into the Newport County numbers.

The Senate today approved a resolution sponsored by Sen. Linda Ujifusa to create a joint legislative commission to study the statewide school transportation system.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.