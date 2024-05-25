What'sUpNewp Week in Review: May 19 - 24, 2024
This week's top original stories from What'sUpNewp
"Best Bite In Town" on the Food Network featured Newport's culinary scene, with Mission taking top honors for its Taylor Ham and Egg Breakfast Sandwich.
Meanwhile, the world's largest Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, is set to return to Newport before embarking on its journey back to Norway.
Additionally, Newport's iconic Ocean Drive will be closed to cars and open to people biking and walking on June 8th for Elliot's Ride for Everyone, an annual open road event that promotes fun, safety, and access for all.
Top Stories
The Latest
Mission takes top honors on ‘Best Bite In Town’
During the Newport episode, chef judges visited Mission, Giusto, Yagi Noodles, Flo’s Clam Shack, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Perro Salado – trying two dishes at each restaurant.
This Day in RI History: May 25, 1725 -Colonial Governor Samuel Ward born in Newport
Served as a delegate to the Continental Congress
William Contreras hits 2-run homer and Brewers beat Red Sox 7-2
William Contreras hit a two-run home run, Christian Yelich had three hits and Bryse Wilson tossed 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Friday night.
Memorial Day Weekend Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny throughout weekend, chance of rain on Monday
National Weather Service releases Memorial Day weekend forecast, including chance of rain
Newport Playhouse brings The Cemetery Club to the stage this summer
Newport Playhouse presents The Cemetery Club
Amo and Magaziner introduce bipartisan legislation to honor the First Rhode Island Regiment with the Congressional Gold Medal
Today, in advance of Memorial Day Weekend, Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) and Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) and 18 Members of Congress introduced bipartisan legislation to recognize America’s first integrated military unit — the First Rhode Island Regiment — by posthumously awarding its members with the Congressional Gold Medal.
On The Market: An inside look at this weekend’s Open House lineup across Newport County (May 25 – 27)
Are you ready to seize the opportunity to find your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest surge in inventory.
Governor McKee encourages residents to lower flags to half-staff in honor of Memorial Day
Rhode Island Remembers Fallen Heroes This Memorial Day
Pacers put unbeaten home playoff record on the line vs. Celtics road success in Game 3
The Indiana Pacers can read the numbers.
R.I. Senate approves Senator Euer’s bill to ban unfair sales practices in automatic renewals
The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer to protect consumers from duplicitous practices common in many auto-renewing subscriptions.
Newport Pride Festival returning to the lawn of Great Friends Meeting House on June 29
This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, featuring a day filled with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with local organizations and businesses.
Puddingstone Music Series continues this summer with two live performances
Like previous concerts, these performances will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable, 19th century-style salon.
Providence Brewery named a finalist for the Sam Adams “Brewing the American Dream” award
We chat with Efren Hidalgo of Providence Brewing Co. about the prestigious award
RIDOH: Tips for a healthy Memorial Day weekend and for being healthy outdoors
Ahead of Memorial Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding people about the important steps they should take to stay healthy and safe this weekend and this summer.
Obituary: Jesse DeCosta
September 19, 1946 — May 19, 2024
Umbrella Sky Project returns to Newport
According to Discover Newport, the Umbrella Sky Project will be on display until October.
DEM: Seasonal shellfish area closures take effect on May 25
Consistent with federal requirements, DEM announces changes in shellfish harvest area closures in local waters every year at this time due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields.
RIPTA to operate on a holiday schedule for Memorial Day
RIPTA to run Sunday/holiday schedule on Memorial Day
Rhode Island Senate approves Senator DiPalma’s bill to create Olmstead Commission
Rhode Island Senate approves bill to create commission to develop Olmstead plan
National championship journey ends for CCRI softball in World Series consolation bracket
The Community College of Rhode Island softball team came up short in the second of two games Thursday in the consolation round of the 2024 NJCAA Division III World Series, ending its quest for a national championship.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 23 – 24
Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on May 23 through 7 am on May 24, 2024.
Obituary: Raymond Garcia
August 17, 1959 — May 21, 2024
Obituary: Ann Marie Leary
September 8, 1964 — May 17, 2024
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.