"Best Bite In Town" on the Food Network featured Newport's culinary scene, with Mission taking top honors for its Taylor Ham and Egg Breakfast Sandwich.

Meanwhile, the world's largest Viking ship, Draken Harald Hårfagre, is set to return to Newport before embarking on its journey back to Norway.

Additionally, Newport's iconic Ocean Drive will be closed to cars and open to people biking and walking on June 8th for Elliot's Ride for Everyone, an annual open road event that promotes fun, safety, and access for all.

During the Newport episode, chef judges visited Mission, Giusto, Yagi Noodles, Flo’s Clam Shack, Stoneacre Brasserie, and Perro Salado – trying two dishes at each restaurant.

Served as a delegate to the Continental Congress

William Contreras hit a two-run home run, Christian Yelich had three hits and Bryse Wilson tossed 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2 on Friday night.

National Weather Service releases Memorial Day weekend forecast, including chance of rain

Newport Playhouse presents The Cemetery Club

Today, in advance of Memorial Day Weekend, Congressman Gabe Amo (RI-01) and Representative Seth Magaziner (RI-02) and 18 Members of Congress introduced bipartisan legislation to recognize America’s first integrated military unit — the First Rhode Island Regiment — by posthumously awarding its members with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Are you ready to seize the opportunity to find your dream home in Newport County? This weekend presents an exciting array of open houses, showcasing the latest surge in inventory.

Rhode Island Remembers Fallen Heroes This Memorial Day

The Indiana Pacers can read the numbers.

The Rhode Island Senate on Thursday passed a bill sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairwoman Dawn Euer to protect consumers from duplicitous practices common in many auto-renewing subscriptions.

This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, featuring a day filled with live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and opportunities to connect with local organizations and businesses.

Like previous concerts, these performances will combine performing and non-performing arts in an approachable, 19th century-style salon.

We chat with Efren Hidalgo of Providence Brewing Co. about the prestigious award

Ahead of Memorial Day, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is reminding people about the important steps they should take to stay healthy and safe this weekend and this summer.

September 19, 1946 — May 19, 2024

According to Discover Newport, the Umbrella Sky Project will be on display until October.

Consistent with federal requirements, DEM announces changes in shellfish harvest area closures in local waters every year at this time due to potential water quality impacts associated with marinas and mooring fields.

RIPTA to run Sunday/holiday schedule on Memorial Day

Rhode Island Senate approves bill to create commission to develop Olmstead plan

The Community College of Rhode Island softball team came up short in the second of two games Thursday in the consolation round of the 2024 NJCAA Division III World Series, ending its quest for a national championship.

Newport Police Department provided the following arrest and dispatch logs from 7 am on May 23 through 7 am on May 24, 2024.

August 17, 1959 — May 21, 2024

September 8, 1964 — May 17, 2024

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) assisted a What'sUpNewp journalist with the reporting included in this newsletter.